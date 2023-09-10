Is Cristiano Ronaldo dead? Viral Social media hoax debunked

A social media post claiming Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has suddenly passed away has gone viral online. The 38-year-old personality is the latest celebrity to have been entangled in the new trend of fake death announcements going viral on social media.

On Friday, September 8, rumors about the legendary footballer's alleged death started making rounds on a Facebook page called R.I.P. Cristiano Ronaldo posted a cryptic message sparking speculations. In the "about" section of the page, which has since garnered over one million likes, read:

“At about 11 a.m. ET on Friday (September 08, 2023), our beloved footballer Cristiano Ronaldo passed away. Cristiano Ronaldo was born on February 5, 1985 in Funchal. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

Several fans flocked to the Facebook page and expressed their grief and sorrow for Ronaldo. Other social media handles, like X (formerly known as Twitter), were also flooded with messages for the allegedly dead personality.

Cristiano Ronaldo's reps rubbished the death hoax viral on social media

After the R.I.P. Cristiano Ronaldo page's post about the star's sudden demise went viral, some fans grew skeptical of the news. This is also due to the growing trend of fake viral death stories making rounds on social media.

Some said that the news had not been broadcast on any major Portuguese network, implying that it was a hoax since the death of a player of Cristiano Ronaldo's status would be significant news across networks.

Rubbishing the hoax, on September 9, Ronaldo's representation issued a statement confirming that the star is alive and well. As per Media Mass, the statement read:

"He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax. He's still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet.”

Some supporters were outraged by the false story, calling it risky, disturbing, and cruel to admirers of the much-loved player. Others argue that this demonstrates his worldwide popularity.

The news of Ronaldo's alleged death also shocked YouTuber IShowSpeed, who said that he "freaked out" by the fake news and was left in tears. Last week, during a live stream, he asked his streamers to confirm if the news about the football legend was true or not.

This is not the first time that Ronaldo's fake death rumors have gone viral. Back in April 2023, a false claim that the five-time FIFA Player of the Year had tragically passed away in a car accident with the pictures of the damaged vehicle making rounds.

Ronaldo is one of the many celebrities to have been entangled in the viral death hoax. In August 2023, Spanish singer Jose Luis Perales also cleared the rumors of his fake death, stating that he was "more alive than ever."