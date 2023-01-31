Is Hellmann's mayonnaise being discontinued? All you need to know amid online disbelief 

The Unilever-owned American Mayo brand, Hellmann's, is pulling back from the South African market due to low demand on top of "highly inflationary import costs". Starting today, the creamy mayo has been discontinued in South African markets and will no longer be seen on store shelves or online. However, it'll still be available in the United States.

Inflation has resulted in a hike in import and export costs across the world. From food brands to cosmetics, almost every industry has been facing similar difficulties. Considering the low demand of the product in the South African market, the company had to make this tough decision in order to save itself from the "highly inflationary import costs".

The Unilever-owned Mayo brand, Hellmann's, is displayed on shelves in a grocery store (Image via Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hellmann's shared the news of its regretful discontinuation in the South African markets through a Facebook post, quoting:

"It’s hard to say goodbye to delicious Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. But, due to high inflationary import costs, we will regretfully be discontinuing Hellmann’s until further notice. A big thanks to our loyal fans for all the mayo love over the years."

How did the internet react to the confusing news of Hellmann's discontinuation

The post, which seems to have been removed from Hellmann's Facebook page, was a bit confusing as the brand didn't mention that it was discontinuing the mayo in South African markets. Though it might be momentary, the confusion has already left many Americans in a state of panic as they started sharing their disbelief on social media.

With Hellmann's being one of the most beloved Mayo brands in the country, even a small rumor of its discontinuation is sure to leave the masses in panic. As people across the country came across the post, feelings of disbelief, regret, and much more started pouring over social media through their tweets and posts.

Hellmann's is one of the most beloved Mayo brands in the United States (Image via Bloomberg/Getty Images)

A user on Twitter shared the news of the brand 'going out of business.' Hellmann's is only discontinuing its products in the South African market until further notice, and is not going out of business.

Another user shared a tweet saying the discontinuation was not on their 'bingo list' for the year.

Though there was monetary confusion for customers in the United States, the fact that Hellman's Mayo has been discontinued is a hard truth for South Americans. Disappointed by the news of the discontinuation, a user shared their feelings with a fellow on Twitter.

Another user shared a similar disappointment, saying that the Unilever-owned Mayo brand was the only good thing they had.

Trying to inform their fellows about the discontinuation being limited to the South African Markets, another user shared a tweet with their fellows on Twitter.

The confusion seems to be a bit on the rise, and people may have even started panick-buying the products. But to put it in words, Unilever is not discontinuing Hellman's brand of mayo in the United States.

The discontinuation is limited to South African markets and does not affect the supply or sales of the beloved mayo in any other market. Americans will still be able to enjoy their favorite mayo with all the food of their choice, therefore you don't need to panick-buy the mayo.

