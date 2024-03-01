Is Katt Williams Christian? Religion explored as comedian weighs in on the occult during Joe Rogan interview

Comedian Katt Williams recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and claimed transgenderism originated from the Baphomet. The 52-year-old First Sunday actor, who was born to Christian parents, called the rise of the transgender community an occult trend used as propaganda by Hollywood.

Katt Williams shared his religious beliefs in a January interview on Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe. The comedian’s parents were Jehovah’s Witnesses, and he also grew up as one. Katt Williams’ family often took him to do missionary work in Haiti and other places. He spoke about reading the Bible as a child and looking up to it as a life guide.

However, Katt said his beliefs conflicted with how his family perceived religion. So, he ventured out on his path of finding God when he was 13. He stopped being a Jehovah’s Witness as he explored other religions. For a brief period, Katt Williams joined the Islamic faith while living in Oakland. He further explained:

“Because my particular background was already religious and super strict, I didn’t find out about other religions by reading about them — I went to the religion. I don’t want to learn from Jewish people from outside. I want to be in a synagogue. I don’t want to learn from Muslim people. I want to go to a Mosque. I don’t want to hear about the Baptists or the Pentecostals. I want to go to their church and see. So that was the religious discovery I went through in that period.”

Katt Williams links transgenderism to Baphomet rituals

Kat Williams appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Thursday, where Joe said at one point:

“The propaganda in Hollywood movies is built into the ingredients list.”

Joe Rogan said if filmmakers want to make movies on certain subjects, they have to work with some people regardless of their personal opinions. In response, Kat Williams said once the information about things is made known to the public, one cares very little about how the information was acquired. He then added:

“So 20 years ago, I knew that transgenders was gonna be a thing. It wasn’t because I was a prophet It’s just that I had gotten so much information that I understood that things are circular. So I understood that the earliest I had seen that word transgender was Baphomet, the transgender.”

He continued that in ritualistic worship of the Baphomet, one needs to kiss a ring on their private body part to show allegiance.

Kat Williams also referred to using the term ‘GOAT’ which has been popularized in media. Although the abbreviation stands for “Greatest Of All Time”, the comedian implied a link between the acronym and the horns of Baphomet, or the Sabbatic goat.