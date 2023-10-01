 Is Lil Tay hinting at a collaboration with Peso Pluma for armonÍa? Tracklist released by the influencer sparks rumors

The popular internet personality Lil Tay who recently opened up about the rumors about her death, recently released a music video titled SUCKER 4 GREEN. Amidst this, a post of her doing rounds on the internet in which she hinted that one of her upcoming tracks will be titled armonÍa.

She kept the collab artist's name hidden and added an emoticon of Mexico's flag in that post. After this, several social media users started speculating who she would collaborate with for armonÍa. Many fans suspect that Tay is hinting at a collaboration with regional Mexican singer Peso Pluma.

Lil also released a list of the tracks in which eight songs were mentioned.

Social media users intrigued to know if Lil Tay is collaborating with Peso Pluma for armonÍa

Several internet users reacted to Tay's post where she hinted about a collaboration for her upcoming song. Several social media users reacted and wanted to know who she would collaborate with.

Several social media users said they think it is Peso Pluma. Others had funny reactions, like it could be Selena Gomez or Jennifer Lopez.

Lil mentioned that the list of tracks she is sharing is half of it; more will come soon. Currently, a total of eight tracks have been mentioned,

XXXXXXXXXX Miracles (ft. XXX XXXXX) XXXXXXXXXX XXXXXXXXXX Penthouse (ft. XXXX XXXXX) armonÍa (ft. XXXX XXXXX) please (ft. Ken Carson) industry b*tch

It is also worth noting that Tay released a music video on September 30, 2023, and several internet users trolled her by calling her a dupe of Dua Lipa for it. Others said they are happy for her because she has been through a lot recently.

Why was Lil Tay in the news lately? Know all about her comeback

Lil Tay is a popular internet sensation who shot to fame by making rap videos and sharing posts on Instagram where she was seen flexing with luxury cars and money in her hand. She is also known by her self-proclaimed title "Youngest Flexer of the Century."

However, she disappeared suddenly from all the social media platforms, and then the news started doing rounds in 2023 that she was dead. But that turned out to be false, and recently, on September 30, 2023, Tay spoke about the death hoax on her Instagram Live.

In her video, she said that her father was responsible for all this, and he was the one who started her death hoax. Lil Tay further accused her father of physically abusing her and her mother, and she also alleged that her father did all this because he wanted to take all her money.