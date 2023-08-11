"Shilling out a crypto scam is so her": Lil Tay crypto coin tokens launch spark hilarious reactions post death hoax

A cryptocurrency coin in Lil Tay’s name was launched just a day after the influencer’s verified Instagram account announced that she had died. Many could not help but find the coincidence peculiar. Followers have since taken to social media to troll the strange occurrence and wonder whether her recent death hoax was purely for promotional purposes.

For those unversed, on Wednesday, the 14-year old’s Instagram account announced that Lil Jay and her brother had died. The now deleted social media post read:

“It is with heavy hart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

However, just a day later, the internet personality issued a statement announcing that she was hacked by a “third party” and was vert much alive.

Meanwhile, Lil Tay’s ex-manager Harry Tsang had launched a cryptocurrency in her name on the BNB Smart chain. He had released 100 coins. He told in an interview with Insider that he started developing the online token in April. Since the recent debacle, he also took to Twitter on Thursday to announce:

“Sharing this to let everybody know that we will not be launching anything soon. We’ve been in development for 4-5 months now. We had no direct connection with the information released on Instagram.”

He also announced that he had taken down a website which was promoting the controversial content creator's tokens.

Many found it peculiar how Lil Tay’s death was announced at the same time as her bit coin's release. However, Tsang who is also the CEO of Liltay Token confirmed with The Daily Beast that reports of her death were not created to promote the cryptocurrency. He also noted that he was considering “not going ahead with the project” following the entire ordeal.

Nonetheless, internet users continue find the situation bizarre.

Netizens speculate that the Lil Tay death hoax came into being to promote the cryptocurrency

Internet users flooded social media with hilarious reactions to the supposed promotional scam. A few tweets read:

For those unversed, Lil Tay became an internet sensation at the age of nine for her coarse videos and claiming to be “the world’s youngest flexer.” She was often seen with stacks of cash and also several luxury cars. She was spotted spending time with other controversial internet personalities including Jake Paul and Danielle Bregoli amongst others.

As netizens continue to conspire over the viral death hoax, Lil Tay has not been seen on-camera since taking over the internet in recent days. She has stayed away from the public eye in the past five years as well.