Is Michael Oher still close to the Tuohy family? Relationship explored as 'The Blind Side' subject gets married to longtime girlfriend

On November 5, former Baltimore Ravens' offensive tackle Michael Oher tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriott in Nashville, Tennessee.

After spending much of his childhood in the foster care system, the former NFL player was adopted by the Tuohy family when he was 16. Even today, he continues to share a strong bond with the Tuohys.

Michael and his new wife, Tiffany Roy (image via Instagram)

Michael and Tiffany got married after 17 years of being together. The couple's son Kobi walked the bride down the aisle to Beyonce's Halo. Besides Kobi, the couple also have another son named MJ and two daughters named Kierstin and Naivi.

A closer look at Michael Oher and his relationship with his adoptive family, the Tuohys

The Academy Award-nominated The Blind Side was inspired by Michael Oher's story, which was first chronicled in Michael Lewis' book, The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game, in 2006.

Oher spent most of his early years in foster homes, before being adopted by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy when he was 16 years old. With the support of the Tuohy family, Michael eventually went on to achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a professional football player.

Even now, almost two decades down the line, 36-year-old Michael Oher maintains a strong relationship with the Tuohy family.

The complete Tuohy family (image via Johanesen Krause)

35-year-old Collins Tuohy Smith's bond with Michael is well-known. She was the one who helped him adjust to his new family during their younger years. Later on, when she was crowned Homecoming Queen at her high school, it was Michael who went as her escort.

Following his draft to the NFL, Collins continued to support her adopted brother by frequenting visits to Baltimore.

Collins is a public speaker and businesswoman, who co-owns the Whimsy Cookie Company, where she is also the director of marketing. Michael was present at her wedding to long-time boyfriend Cannon Smith.

Michael Oher's relationship with his adoptive brother, Sean Tuohy Jr., got off to a rocky start but blossomed later on, when SJ went off to pursue his communications degree at Loyola University, Maryland. SJ considers Michael the inspiration behind him becoming a lettered member of his college basketball team.

SJ saw his brother as a huge influence and since the age of eight he has been following Michael Oher's gamesmanship and perseverance. He said of Oher:

"He was always out there. Seeing him train so much set the standard for me. Mike was always going hard, so that’s what I did. When he was on the field, he was all business. When he was off the field, he was a fun-loving guy.”

SJ is an employee at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

SJ Tuohy with Michael (image via Instagram)

Michael Oher and the Tuohy family are still well connected. In 2013, the whole family was present when Oher won his first Super Bowl. He has stopped playing professionally, but he continues to work with his adoptive family through the Making It Happen Foundation charity that “promotes awareness, provides hope and improves standards of living for impoverished children."

Leigh Anne Tuohy continues to support Oher and also frequently shares images of him on her social media.

Michael's NFL career saw him play for the Raven's, winning them the Super Bowl in 2013. He then signed up to play for the Tennessee Titans and then the Carolina Panthers, following which he retired in 2016.

Poll : 0 votes