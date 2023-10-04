Is Morgan State University an HBCU? Full form explored in wake of mass shooting 

In shocking news, five people were injured on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, after a shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore. The incident occurred during the homecoming week celebration at the historically black college. Due to the shooting, the college was put under lockdown, and classes were canceled the next day.

The NPR reported that police immediately rushed to the college as the news of the shooting came to light. At that time, students were asked to remain in one place for four hours. During this period, police searched from room to room to find the suspect.

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, Police Commissioner Richard Worley held a press conference about the incident. He said the victims included four males and one female between the ages of 18 and 22. Worley further said that the investigators are currently unaware of how many people were involved in the shooting at the University.

Morgan State University is the largest HBCU in Maryland

Founded in 1867, Morgan State University is an HBCU, short for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This State University is a historically black public research university in Baltimore, Maryland. It is known as one of Maryland's largest historically black colleges and universities.

Till 1890, this University was called the Centenary Biblical Institute. However, the College's name was later changed to honor Reverand Lytteton Morgan, and thus it was named Morgan State College.

There are a total of 12 colleges, institutes, and schools in this HBCU, and it ranges from the College of liberal arts to the School of Social Work, among others.

What did the police say about the mass shooting at Morgan State University?

Lance Hatcher, the State Police Chief, at Wednesday's press conference, said that the four of the students who were injured in the shooting were the students of the college.

Currently, no arrests have been made in this case, and the police have not released information about what caused the shooting and who was behind it. The HBCU State University President David Wilson spoke about the incident and said:

"This is a very tragic incident. Morgan State University will not be deterred. We will move forward, we will continue our momentum at Morgan, but it is indeed a very, very unfortunate situation to talk about our students being injured."

Wilson concluded by saying that they are laying forward a security plan ahead of the upcoming homecoming events.