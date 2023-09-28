Nike Terminator High “Alabama A&M University" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike is preparing for another freshly designed Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) sneaker pack, which will include the Nike Terminator High sneaker model. The stated silhouette will be dedicated to HBCU's Alabama A&M University, taking cues from their mascot Butch, a bulldog. The entire sneaker is covered in burgundy and white.

The Nike Terminator High "Alabama A&M University" colorway is arriving soon on select Nike platforms, in-store and online, which is great news for sneakerheads and AAMU fans. This themed basketball shoe can be purchased at a retail price of about $125 for each pair. It is a classy way to express school spirit while supporting for educational causes.

Nike Terminator High “Alabama A&M University" shoes are based on Butch’s character

The Alabama A&M University is the focus of Nike's most recent HBCU-inspired product release, which is part of a larger assortment. This version of the Nike Terminator High is a special tribute to Alabama A&M University, complementing versions tailored specifically for Spelman College and Tennessee State University.

Butch, the bulldog mascot, is featured prominently on the tongue label of the footwear, which embraces AAMU's school colors of white and burgundy. The demeanor of Butch, which is both adorable and aggressive, lends character to the overall aesthetic. The lace dubrae, a Metallic Gold Bone, is a nice detail that honors the institution's namesake.

Because they symbolize the Normalite Opportunity Scholarship, the lace fasteners assume are essential in the design. Through the provision of awards with a maximum yearly value of $8,700, this scholarship increases access to educational opportunities outside the borders of Alabama for students with merit from other states.

AAMU's motto, "Service Is Sovereignty," is printed on the right insole of the shoe. This phrase is a tribute to the university's devotion to volunteering and leadership. The year 1875, the year the university was established, is depicted with pride on the shoe's outside toes, drawing attention to the institution's rich past.

The heritage of historically black schools and universities is something that Nike constantly seeks to honor, and Alabama A&M University is the most recent addition to its illustrious list of institutions to be honored in this way.

This shoe represents the heart of the legacy and ethos of the university, but it also contributes to the Normalite Opportunity Scholarship, which helps underprivileged students pursue their educational goals. Keep an eye out for its release, and make sure you're a part of this moving homage.

Nike has created several iconic basketball shoe styles over the years, including the Jordan lineup, Air Force 1, and Dunk. However, the Nike Terminator High is generally underappreciated despite being one of these classic styles. When they were first introduced in 1985, the high-top sneakers called The Terminator were used by only one NCAA basketball team: the defending champs, the Georgetown Hoyas.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Terminator High "Alabama A&M University" variation available for purchase in the coming weeks of 2023. To get quick updates on the official launch of these sneakers, you can use the SNKRS app or sign up on Nike's website.