"Is that on ok idea for you Lyndsey?": Jeremy Fragrance Snapchat controversy explained as alleged texts go viral 

German perfume guru Jeremy Fragrance was seemingly exposed for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to multiple women. Recently, pictures of Snapchat messages allegedly sent from his phone to multiple women, including those who were just 18 years old, have gone viral online. In the same, the fragrance influencer could be seen allegedly s*xually pursuing multiple women.

Although the YouTuber, who boasts over 10 million viewers across his social media platforms, has not been accused of doing anything illegal, it has been alleged that Jeremy Fragrance messages multiple 18-year-olds among other women of various ages. It was alleged that he asked women about the status of their virginity, whether they were married, had gotten plastic surgery, and for information about what their parents did for a living.

In some of the many screenshots that have made it online, Jeremy Fragrance, whose real name is Daniel Sredzinski, can be seen allegedly graphically describing what he would like to do to the women. In one of the messages, he allegedly sent, it reads:

“And Can i Ask if I Could Lift You With My Strong Arms, while you dont wear Clothes, and then Kiss You and Lift You (which you dont Wear Clothes) up And Down On Me. Is That an Ok Idea for You Lyndsey”

“It will happen intensely babe”: Inappropriate text messages allegedly from Jeremy Fragrance go viral online

In another screenshot of a Snapchat conversation, Jeremy can be seen allegedly telling a woman how he would go on a dinner date with her. The graphic descriptions that included the text, “It will happen intensely babe,” also included Jeremy allegedly mentioning that he would take the woman to the restroom, where he would “press you down open my business suit pants.”

In another Snapchat message that has gone viral, Jeremy can be seen allegedly asking a woman to send him a picture of herself without her underwear.

Screenshots of Jeremy allegedly asking a conquest for pictures of her mother also went viral online. Jeremy allegedly said:

“I assume you are not virgin, correct… if thats the case, I’m impressed a lot. Because with 21 some are not anymore. I would kiss you… I like and respect you. Send me pic of your mom; I won’t save. I can see then how you could look when older. Send me pic of your mom.”

In a follow-up message, Jeremy allegedly asked the woman if her parents were still married and what their jobs were.

The text messages were exposed online after Jeremy Fragrance was called out for allegedly being homophobic on Instagram. On September 3, 2024, Jeremy took to Instagram to write in a social media post, “Man And Woman Belong Together.”

Jeremy Fragrance had not publicly responded to the Snapchat screenshots that had made it online.

For those uninitiated, Jeremy initially went viral after posting a video of himself comparing Jean Paul Gaultier’s Le Male and Paco Rabanne’s 1 Million on YouTube in 2014. After the self-taught perfume expert gained a massive following online, he launched his fragrance brand, Fragrance One, in 2018 along with his brother Kamil Ban and perfume expert Alberto Morillas.

Before becoming a social media personality, Jeremy earned a master’s degree in international business and marketing.

