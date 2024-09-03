"Oh my god the handshake to fistbump cringe" — Internet reacts to JD Vance's awkward interaction with Rep Marcy Kaptur

A 2023 video of Senator JD Vance and Rep. Marcy Kaptur has resurfaced on the internet. The 10-second clip features a hilariously awkward interaction between the two during a United Auto Workers (UAW) picket line in Toledo, Ohio.

The hilarious clip begins with a polite interaction between the two, followed by Kaptur extending a fist for a fist bump. Not quite in sync, JD Vance confuses it for a handshake and extends his hands. After a moment of awkwardness, the senator corrects himself and extends his fist. However, Raptor has already withdrawn her hand to make the interaction comical.

Several people have voiced their opinions on this resurfaced video, joking about the comical turn of events. One person on X commented:

"Oh my god the handshake to fistbump cringe."

Some of the popular comments are as follows:

"Can we please COIN the word “awkweird” to refer specifically and solely to vance?" another joked.

"This is Rep Marcy Kaptur of Toledo? Vance has never been to Toledo, Ohio?" someone wrote on X.

Many joked about JD Vance's 'charisma,' describing it as the 'worst of any VP candidate in America.'

"JD's charisma has to be the worst of any VP candidate in American history. OK At least in the TV era, right?" one netizen wrote.

"JD Vance’s charisma is as genuine as a used car salesman’s smile. His attempts to be likable fall flatter than a pancake, and yes, the old lady clearly doesn’t like him and probably owns a cat," another agreed.

"That’s Ohio Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, one of my fave people. I hope she washed her hands right after that," another person on X quipped.

Some of the other comments on X are as follows:

"This is Rep Marcy Kaptur of Toledo? Vance has never been to Toledo, Ohio?" one netizen asked.

"Hilarious, unions do not like JD Vance at all and they are not making a secret of it. I love the guy who walked away and the expression on the face of the woman. I think it's safe to say that the Trump/Vance ticket isn't going to go far with Union people," another announced.

"JD “Cringe” Vance can’t talk to people. He’s just weird and uncomfortable unless he’s in a softball interview on a right-wing propaganda network," an X user inferred.

The two politicians have always had polar opposite views on the UAW strike and issues concerning the automotive industry. Vance has been against Biden's administration for supporting EVs, citing that it supports foreign interests by undermining American interests. The Republican VP nominee has also criticized UAW for not protesting against the allegedly unjust shift to EVs.

In contrast, Kaptur has been a strong supporter of UAW's stance. The 10-second clip was symbolic of the ideological differences between the two political juggernauts of the United States.

JD Vance faces online backlash for making controversial claims about women in another unearthed video

Closing of the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) (Image via Getty/Tobias Hase)

JD Vance faced backlash for yet another unearthed video when a clip of him criticizing professional women went viral on the internet. In the clip from a 2021 podcast, Vance opines that women who choose a career over family embrace "a path to misery." He also described men and boys in the society as "suppressed."

"You have women who think that truly the liberationist path is to spend 90 hours a week working in a cubicle at McKinsey instead of starting a family and having children. What they don’t realize—and I think some of them do eventually realize that, thank God—is that that is actually a path to misery," JD Vance opined on the podcast.

Vance went on to reference his female classmates at Yale School of Law. According to the Republican VP nominee, these women miss out on establishing a family and get caught up in the "rat race" of establishing a successful career. These comments have received widespread criticism on the internet.

The United States presidential race is currently at its final stage, with just over two months to go before the election day on November 5, 2024.

