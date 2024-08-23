"This man has the charisma of a dish rag" — Internet reacts to JD Vance's viral interaction with donut shop worker

Senator JD Vance's interaction with a shopkeeper has been going viral on social media because of the awkwardness of the interaction. On Thursday (August 22), Donald Trump's Vice-Presidential candidate visited Holt's Sweet Shop in Valdosta, Georgia, hoping to win some local support.

However, the interaction soon became awkward when the shopkeeper requested to not be filmed. Vance quickly directed his photographers to remove her from the footage and gave an introduction to himself.

"I'm JD Vance, I'm running for vice president," he said.

The woman did not match the vigor, and she replied with a curt 'OK.' JD Vance proceeded to inquire about the shop's business and the staff but was met with a lack of enthusiasm from the other end.

The employees quickly packed around two dozen donuts while Vance was busy commenting on the donuts and other assorted sweets in the shop. The interaction has attracted a lot of attention from netizens, and they were left cringing at the awkward interaction.

Many advised Vance to improve his public relations team, as they should've scouted the place beforehand and assured that the people involved were comfortable being filmed. Some of the popular reactions on X are:

"This man has the charisma of a dish rag," commented one person on X.

"“Whatever makes sense” when ordering donuts is concerning," noted another.

"hello humans. i'm also a human. with skin. this is my skin. i own it," quipped someone on X.

One fan even criticized Vance, stating that he visited the local shop solely for the hype and footage. They commented:

"I felt her. He was kinda a d*** about the order too. Like, you can EASILY tell this was solely for the footage."

"Why are they sending him to do retail campaigning?!" interrogated one fan.

"The girl has zero f*cks left to give," opined another.

Some of the other reactions are:

"His hairdresser even hates him," joked someone on X.

"JD Vance walks into a business and NOBODY gives a DAMN!" noted another.

"I need her cashapp. She gets $5 for that “okay”," quipped another netizen.

After the awkward interaction at the donut store, Vance visited the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, where he discussed matters related to firearms and illegal drug smuggling.

He ended the day with Donald Trump at a rally and attacked the Democrats for their immigration policies and border security.

JD Vance compares Kamala Harris to s*x offender Jeffery Epstein

Megan Thee Stallion Attends Kamala Harris Campaign Rally In Atlanta - Source: Getty (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

JD Vance likened Kamala Harris to Jeffery Epstein in an interview with Fox News on Sunday (August 18). Jeffery Epstein was a known s*x offender who was reported to have connections with powerful political figures like Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

While talking about America's inflation policy with host Shannon Bream, JD Vance commented:

“Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, it’s like giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy.”

Vance also assured the host that the Americans would not choose Kamala Harris as their president in November. According to him, Kamala Harris' election didn't represent a 'fresh start' for the Americans.

Vance was also asked about the new Washington Post and ABC News Poll that stated that Kamala Harris had a slight advantage over Donald Trump. However, the Republican VP candidate disregarded those numbers and claimed that the leads were "fake."

“I’m telling you, every single person who’s watching this, the Trump campaign is in a very, very good spot," he commented.

JD Vance also pointed out that several polls show the Democrat nominee "stagnating and leveling off" and that the polls by the Washington Post and ABC News were wildly inaccurate during the 2020 elections.

The United States Presidential election race is heating up with just over two months left before the election day (November 5) arrives.

