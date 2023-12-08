7 best-dressed stars at Women in Entertainment Gala

The Hollywood Reporter's Entertainment Gala 2023 offered the high school mentorship a lump sum . It also showcased the contribution of women in the amusement industry, exhibiting the glitz from the A-listed celebrities.

The Rolling in the Deep singer Adele bagged the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award and offered a gratitude speech while exuding the measurement tape details on her suit's lapel. Another star of the show was Kerry Washington, who clenched Equity in Entertainment Award from Ariana DeBose.

The star-studded red carpet event shared a glamorous glimpse of Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Xochitl Gomez, and many others. While celebrities like Lele Pons, and Billie Lourd seemed comfortable in chic dresses, Jane Seymour, Connie Britton, and Diane Warren donned blazers, providing an amalgamation of diverse fashion preferences.

Some of the best-dressed celebrities at Women in Entertainment Gala, 2023

1) Dua Lipa

After exuding elegance in a see-through gown at the Academy Museum Event, Dua Lipa attended the Entertainment Gala wearing a Strapless gown. In the slender ebony gown, the 28-year-old vocalist spoke about her love for Adele while the high slit of the gown flaunted her penchant for chic fashion. Dua Lipa adorned the minimalistic appeal by discarding the necklace or earrings. The golden boxy rings, however, were visible, seamlessly balancing her red carpet presence.

2) Kate Beckinsale

The Underworld actress Kate Beckinsale reached the red carpet event embracing the off-white short dress, effortlessly flaunting elegance at the Entertainment Gala. The blonde-haired actress wore the full-sleeve dress with ribbon embellishment at the neckline, accentuating the feminine aesthetics. Her glitz platform with transparent straps added charm to her overall look, while she kept a sober look with nude shade lipstick and several rings.

3) Helen Mirren

The British actress Helen Mirren posed, embracing a classic look before the camera. The 78-year-old actress draped a black Gucci ankle-length gown, an amalgamation of sheer fabric with solid ebony drap. The visible white collar mirrored the formal appeal, while the black pointy Mary Jane shoe enhanced her overall appeal. She completed the look with soft reddish lipstick and black embellished earrings.

4) Kerry Washington

The American actress Kerry Washington was honored for her contribution to the entertainment industry, and she flaunted her sleek physique by donning a gown. Filled with three-dimensional flowers, the gown was accented with blue and white hues, creating a feminine aesthetic.

The 46-year-old actress kept her straight black hair open, swinging around her ears, while the glossy silver hoop earring added a touch of glamour. She wore a pair of strappy silver heels to finish off the look.

5) Camila Cabello

The American singer Camila Cabello cradled a blush pink ensemble, exuding the soberness. The 26-year-old vocalist adorned the ruffled sleeveless gown from the archive of John Galliano. She incessantly kept the minimalistic appeal throughout the outfit by adding a pair of rose gold sandals, with her black hair curling up, framing her face.

6) Kathy Hilton

The American designer and actress Kathy Hilton embraced scarlet red from top-to-toe at the Entertainment Gala. She donned the knee-length Valentino dress, flaunting a simple demeanor. With the sleek ribbon embellishment, the dress was tailored in a flared structure. She accessorized her look with a pair of red shoes and a handbag, accentuating the Christmas vibe.

7) Adele

Amidst the gowns and dresses, Adele brought disparity, embracing a pine-stripped suit. This co-ord set exuded refinement, while the measuring tape detailing on the blazer's lapel added a touch of ingenuity. The Sherry Lansing Leadership Award winner at the Entertainment Gala augmented the glamour further by wearing a bold gold ring while her permed hair set the retro vibe.

Women were honored for their contribution to the entertainment industry, while their sophisticated outlook mesmerized fashion enthusiasts. The celebrities embraced the soberness, donning nude shades or simple silhouettes at the Entertainment Gala.

Victoria Monét enchanted the audience with her long walnut-hued overcoat, while Diane Warren's colorful sneaker accentuated the casual aesthetics. Overall, the event witnessed a mixture of different fashion liberties.