Is Pharrell Williams married? All about his wife as singer is named new creative director of Louis Vuitton's menswear

Well-known rapper and singer Pharrell Williams, who is married to Helen Lasichanh, has been announced as the creative director for Louis Vuitton’s men’s. The company's chairman and CEO, Pietro Beccari, expressed their delight and stated:

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

Since Pharrell is a longtime fashion industry participant and the co-founder of the streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club, his hiring has been hailed as positive news.

Helen Lasichanh is a popular model

Born on July 22, 1980, Helen Lasichanh grew up in Miami, Florida, USA. She joined Miami Coral Park Senior High School in 1988, followed by St. Thomas University and Catholic University.

She was also an expert volleyball player in college and received the Florida Sun Conference Player of the Year award in 2001. The 42-year-old has gained recognition as a fashion designer and model and has been active in the industry since graduation.

She has worked with various modeling companies as a model. Her estimated net worth is $5 million, according to Legit.ng, and she has made a significant amount of money throughout her career as a model and fashion designer.

Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams were best friends for some time and dated for a few years. The duo got engaged in 2012 and they tied the knot in 2013. Before their marriage, the pair became the parents of a son in November 2008 and triplets in January 2017.

Pharrell Williams’ expertise in the fashion industry

Pharrell Williams has been a part of the fashion industry for a long time (Image via Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams established the Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream Footwear in 2005 and was involved in the design of eyewear and jewelry for Louis Vuitton in 2008.

He also collaborated with companies like Adidas, RAW for the Oceans, and more. He was the designer of a sneaker that happened in collaboration with Chanel and Adidas in 2017, and he also launched a skincare brand called Humanrace in 2020. He collaborated with Adidas Originals and released a clothing line called Premium basics in 2021

The 49-year-old is a member of the hip-hop and rock band N.E.R.D. He has also pursued a solo career and released albums like In My Mind, Girl, Phriends, Vol. 1, and more. He has contributed to the soundtrack of films like Despicable Me, The Simpsons, The Grinch, Sing 2, and more.

