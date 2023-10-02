Is the picture of a black man kicking an alligator real or fake? Viral photos spark hilarious reactions online

A bizarre image showing a man kicking an alligator is circulating online, leaving netizens wondering whether it was AI-generated. The picture shows the man standing in the middle of a swamp, engaged in close-range combat with the reptile, as several others surround him.

The image, shared on Twitter by user @YallLuvCris on September 30, 2023, has over 16 million views and over 158 thousand likes. However, the picture is not real but an AI-generated image.

A quick image search revealed that it was part of a series of pictures hinting that the alligators stole the man's pizza, leading to the fight. A closer inspection showed the man's proportion drastically changing across the various images.

On r/midjourney, a community thread on Reddit, several users debating the picture's authenticity, explained that the way the water was seen interacting with its surroundings was wrong. Despite the man standing in the swamp, his pants look like they are dry, and the pizza box, which is seen floating in the water, is not soggy. What's more, at one point the man even seems to be standing on the water.

"Found my Halloween costume for this year": Image of man kicking alligator sparks humorous reactions

While the picture of the man drop-kicking an alligator was proven to be AI-generated, it did not stop netizens from having a good laugh. They shared some hilarious memes and sarcastic quips, in reaction to the sheer absurdity of its contents. Here are some comments seen on Twitter:

Man kicking alligator is not the first image that has left the internet wondering whether it is real

Last month, a sepia-toned picture of an alleged giant Irish Greyhound circulated online. The image showed the animal almost twice as tall as an average man. Its caption seemed to indicate it was taken back in 1902 and the greyhound was the last of its kind.

However, a quick Google search revealed that the picture was taken from a Facebook group, Cursed AI, known to share AI-generated images.

Recently, several "virtual influencers" have taken over social media. These fictional, computer-generated personalities, share posts and interact with their followers at any time, and can be customized.

However, such artificially generated content, especially AI art, is facing steady criticism for lacking originality, creativity, and a human feel.