Is Sam's club open on the Fourth of July? Hours, deals and all you need to know

American retail company Sam's Club will be open to customers on Independence Day, i.e. Fourth of July.

The one-stop-shop will be open at its usual hours, so if you're looking to bag some last-minute grocery items for the annual day celebration, the big store will have its doors open. However, operating hours will vary based on membership cards.

Here's all you need to know about Sam's Club timings and what special offers you can expect from them on this big day.

Sam's club timings, deals and everything you need to know

As per Sam's club's official website, the store will be accessible to customers based on their membership card.

Customers bearing a Plus Membership card can visit the store from 8 am to 6 pm, while Club Membership card holders can access the store from 10 am to 6 pm.

Sam's Club also has several discounts for you to amp up your Independence day celebrations.

An outdoor seating set on discount (Image via Sam's Club)

If you are thinking of enjoying the big day sitting in your backyard, Sam's club is offering an outdoor seating set - including two chairs, a love seat and a round table - for just $999.

In case you are looking to celebrate with grilled food, you can opt for a $374 four-burner gas grill, which can cook all your meals at once.

Enjoy the summer breeze with an outdoor tent swing at just $49.98 or chill in a lake or pool atop a limousine float, priced at only $199.98.

Which other stores and offices are accessible on the Fourth of July?

Aside from Sam's Club, other big chain stores like Target and Walmart will be open for customers to shop from. Several locations of Trader Joe's will also be open until 5 pm on Independence Day.

Macy's will be operating from 11 am to 8 pm. Caffeine enthusiasts can also drop by Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks to commemorate the Fourth of July with some coffee.

Which offices will be closed on Fourth of July?

FedEx, US Postal Service, and UPS will be closed on Independence Day. FedEx and UPS, however, will be making an exception for critical deliveries.

Costco will be closed on July 4.

All New York Public Libraries will remain shut from July 2 to July 4.

Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will remain closed on the Fourth of July holiday, along with several banks. However, you can still use ATMs and online banking services on the big day.

July 3 and 4 will also see city, county, state and federal offices being closed.

