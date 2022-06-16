Where to buy Walmart x The Pioneer Woman 2022 summer collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Walmart is continuing its partnership with Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, with the launch of a new Summer 2022 apparel collection. Comfortable and bright flowy dresses, tunics, tops, and more constitute the collection.

The Pioneer Woman collection was launched online on Walmart's official e-commerce site on June 8, 2022, with all the pieces of the collection being priced at under $25.

More about the recently released Walmart x The Pioneer Woman collection

Recently released Walmart x The Pioneer Woman collection (Image via Walmart)

Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, has grown her empire of lifestyle goods from cookware, quilts, and pet food to cute apparel. The Pioneer Woman happens to be one of the biggest web celebrities. Providing her fans with everything they need, Ree has just released the brand new SS22 collection. which is a collaboration between The Pioneer Woman and Walmart.

The new line is inspired by Drummond's love for florals and vibrant patterns. She talked about her collection in an interview with ShopToday:

"Summer is most definitely one of my favorite seasons because all the colors of nature are bright and alive. What better way to celebrate the sunshine than wearing gorgeous new outfits with pattern and pop!"

She further gave details of her collection saying,

"My new collection features something for everyone, from super-flattering maxi skirts to bright, breezy dresses – and my personal favorite, lightweight, flowy tops. From summer barbecues to lake days to date nights and every activity in between, these pieces are sure to get you excited about summer!"

Delivering whimsical and chic summer wardrobe essentials, the collection consists of a variety of pieces, including, tank tops, ponchos, blounces, skirts, pants, jeans, dusters, dresses, toppers, blazers, and more.

Our favorite pieces from the newly released collection are:

V-Neck Faux Button Front Shark Bite Hem Blouse, which retails for $19.99 Peasant Blouse with 3/4 length sleeves, which retails for $19.99. Embroidered Sleeve Dress, which retails for $24.99. Embroidered Bermuda Denim Shorts, which retails for $15.99 V-Neck Sleeveless Umbrella Dress, which retails for $22.99 V-Neck Umbrella Dress, which retails for $22.99 Embroidered Ruffle Hem Blouse, which retails for $22.99. Scoop Neck Tank Top, which retails for $12.99 Scoop Neck Tunic, which retails for $19.99 Print Duster with 3/4 length sleeves, which retails for $24.99 Pull-on Embroidered Cropped Jean, which retails for $16.99 Tiered Peasant Maxi Skirt, which retails for $16.99 Embellished Front Tunic, which retails for $19.99 Scoop Neck Dress with Bell Sleeves, which retails for $22.99 Embroidered Pull-On Bootcut Jeans, which retails for $16.99

One can pair the tops with jeans, skirts, or shorts for a perfect summery look. On the other hand, the dresses are highly versatile and can be worn to date nights to dinner parties. A kimono or topper can be worn in many ways, the simplest of them being a draped look over a basic t-shirt.

The brand describes the collection pieces as airy, flowy, and lightweight. The fun multi-patterned designs resonate with the spirit of summe.r You can purchase the collection on the official e-commerce site and in select stores. The size range begins from XS and goes all the way up to XXXXL.

The tops are priced between $12.99 and $24.99, while the dresses can be purchased for prices between $14.99 and $24.99. The bottoms are available in a price range of $15.99 to $16.99.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far