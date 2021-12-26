Who are Ree Drummond's kids? Family wore matching PJs for Christmas photo

Ree Drummond managed to celebrate her Christmas this year with four of her kids. The popular television personality is a mother of five children and one of them also returned to Pawhuska, Oklahoma, for Christmas.

Drummond shared a picture on December 25 on Facebook where all the family members can be seen wearing matching PJs. She mentioned in the caption that she missed Alex and her husband, Mauricio Scott.

Ree’s eldest child, Alex, could not be a part of the celebration since she spent Christmas with Scott and went to Scott’s hometown in Monterrey, Mexico. Alex wrote on Instagram:

“The way we’re doing this whole marriage-holiday-thing is we’re doing Thanksgiving with one of our families every year, and then Christmas with the other family, and it’ll flip-flop. So next year we’ll do Christmas with my family.”

Alex stated that she is excited about Mexico and going to her husband’s hometown for the first time. She continued by saying that she met most of Scott’s family members at the wedding and will now meet more of them.

This is not the first time that Drummond has not been able to bring all of her kids together for the holidays. However, in an interview with People in October 2021, Drummond said that she and her husband, Ladd, are getting used to the situation since four of her five kids have already moved out.

Ree Drummond's kids

Ree Drummond tied the knot with Ladd Drummond on September 21, 1996, and they are the parents of five children.

Ree Drummond speaks during The Pioneer Woman Magazine Celebration with Ree Drummond at The Mason Jar (Image by Monica Schipper via Getty Images)

The couple’s eldest child is Alex, born in June 1997, nine months after they got married. Alex completed her graduation from Texas A&M University and she also met her husband, Mauricio Scott, in the same place. The pair married in May 2021.

Alex moved to Dallas post-graduation and currently resides there with Scott. The couple frequently visits Oklahoma to help Ree in shooting her cooking show.

Ree and Ladd’s second-oldest child is Paige, born in August 1999. She is studying at the University of Arkansas and she loves snowboarding. She is also an expert in making her mother’s most popular chocolate sheet cake.

Born in September 2002, Bryce is the couple’s oldest son and was the quarterback of his high school football team. He then moved to the University of North Texas.

Jamar is Ree and Ladd’s foster son and is one month away from Bryce. His date of birth remains unknown. Ree Drummond was not allowed to talk about him or share his pictures on social media until he turned 18.

Jamar and Bryce have played football together at Pawhuska High School and Jamar has also signed to play football at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Born in June 2004, Todd is the youngest child of Ree and Ladd and is a football player like his brothers. According to Ree Drummond’s blog, Todd likes skiing and playing with the family’s dogs.

Edited by Srijan Sen