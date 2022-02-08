Ree Drummond weight loss: 'Pioneer Woman' star reveals eight things she did to lose 55 lbs

Television personality Ree Drummond has lost 55 lbs in a year after embarking on a health and fitness journey.

In her blog, The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond shared ten things that helped her shed extra weight and made her healthier.

Ree Drummond followed the following regime to lose weight

The cookbook author blamed her weight gain for not having time “to exercise because of work, scheduling issues, and any other excuse.” But after realizing that she was at her “heaviest weight ever,” she decided to start her fitness journey “last January.”

Mentioning her journey in the blog post, she wrote,

“Roughly one year ago, I decided I wanted to lose weight. I had zero idea how I was going to do this, I only knew that I needed to start.”

One year later, the food writer lost 55 lbs without using a trainer or doing Keto, Paleo, or any other diet. In her blog, she mentioned that she “didn't eat specialty foods” and “didn't do intermittent fasting” but lost that extra fat with these eight tips:

1) Counting calories

During the initial strict five months of her journey, the photographer “developed a good sense of portion sizes, calorie amounts, and protein percentage.” She would “break out the food scale or Google the calories of a common food” whenever in doubt.

2) Building muscle

Drummond did “squats, lunges, and deadlifts early in my weight loss process” to “turbocharge” the weight loss process.

3) Eating in smaller portions

During the initial months of the weight loss journey, the star trained her “body to get used to more normal—portions.”

4) Alcohol, in moderation

Drummond “avoided (and still avoid) anything sugary or otherwise really caloric. Off-limits are frozen drinks such as daiquiris and margaritas, and sweet cocktails that include syrups and lots of fruit juice.” She gulps lemon, lime juice, Ranch Water and White Wine Spritzer is a better alternative.

5) Moving every day

The author made sure to move every day when she could not exercise. She uses a “standing desk,” steps “away for frequent breaks,” and moves around more.

6) Weigh daily

The author weighed herself “first thing in the morning (before water, coffee, anything)” to keep her weight in check.

7) Don’t ban any food

Drummond “ate small portions of all the foods” that her “family was eating.” She included a “higher amount of high-protein foods such as egg whites, chicken, fish, lean beef, plain Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, Swiss cheese, and dark, leafy greens.”

8) Minimize wasted calories

“Sugary soft drinks, cookies, cake, potato chips, doughnuts, and the like” are a few wasted calorie food items that she eats in very few portions throughout the day, if she craves for

Also Read Article Continues below

Ree Drummond lost 55 lbs and feels "better" and more energetic than before with all these practical tips. Her blog, The Pioneer Woman, was named Weblog of the Year 2009, 2010, and 2011 at the Annual Weblog Awards (The Bloggies).

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Srijan Sen