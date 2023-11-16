"Is he serious": Robert Pattinson sparks wild reactions online after sharing inflatable boat story

Robert Pattinson shocked the internet after the actor revealed that he had just one piece of furniture in his house, which was an inflatable boat. In an interview with Architectural Digest, Robert Pattinson spoke about his recently designed sofa by Nicole Gordon and stated how he will never forget that one point of time in his life when he allegedly slept on the inflatable boat for more than 6 months.

Expand Tweet

In the interview, which was published on November 15, the actor said:

“There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table. I loved it very much, but it caused a lot of back problems.”

As the interview made its way on social media, it garnered a lot of response from the masses who were left surprised by Robert Pattinson’s revelation. One social media user also commented and said:

Social media users reacted to Pattinson's claims about sleeping on an inflatable boat for 6 months. (Image via X)

Social media users' reactions explored as Robert Pattinson revealed that he slept on an inflatable boat for more than 6 months

The interview of the Twilight actor has left social media users surprised as he made the shocking claim of sleeping on a piece of an inflatable boat for nearly 6 months. Claiming how it also caused him back problems, he talked about it being his least favorite piece of furniture, and his most favorite piece, too.

Social media users reacted to Pattinson's claims about sleeping on an inflatable boat for 6 months. (Image via Twitter)

At the same time, he also talked about his hobby of sketching furniture and stated how all of the pieces he has created in his sketchbook are “disproportionate and oversized.”

Robbert Pattinson said:

"They all had disproportionate, oversized elements that were quite fun. And in the process of making some models out of clay, I found that organic overlapping curves had a similar effect."

As the interview made its way on social media, @PopBase also talked about it on X, leading to many social media users reacting to it. While some said it was hard to believe, others lauded the actor for not giving up on his dreams.

Here is how the netizens reacted:

Social media users reacted to Pattinson's claims about sleeping on an inflatable boat for 6 months. (Image via X/ @popbase)

Social media users reacted to Pattinson's claims about sleeping on an inflatable boat for 6 months. (Image via X/ @popbase)

Social media users reacted to Pattinson's claims about sleeping on an inflatable boat for 6 months. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Pattinson's claims about sleeping on an inflatable boat for 6 months. (Image via X/ @popbase)

Social media users reacted to Pattinson's claims about sleeping on an inflatable boat for 6 months. (Image via X/ @popbase)

Social media users reacted to Pattinson's claims about sleeping on an inflatable boat for 6 months. (Image via X/ @popbase)

Social media users reacted to Pattinson's claims about sleeping on an inflatable boat for 6 months. (Image via X/ @popbase)

Social media users reacted to Pattinson's claims about sleeping on an inflatable boat for 6 months. (Image via X/ @popbase)

Social media users reacted to Pattinson's claims about sleeping on an inflatable boat for 6 months. (Image via X/ @popbase)

During the interview, Pattinson also spoke up about the much loved and talked about a nine-foot-long sofa, which is designed in the shape of an ear, and has a white linen velvet fabric all over it. The sofa is currently displaced at the antique furniture store JF Chen in Los Angeles. At the moment, Robert Pattinson has not reacted to the netizens' comments.