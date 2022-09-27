Is ‘The Two Towers’ as great as we remember?

People say sequels never really match up to the original creation, and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers perhaps proves this popular notion. The film was the highest-rated series on Rotten Tomatoes, but there's a lot more to a movie than a critic's perspective.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views and opinions of the author.

The film was released in late 2002 and has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of the original trilogy with a 95% approval rating. It saw the reprisal of Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins and Ian McKellan as the wizard Gandalf. It also starred Andy Serkis as the menacing Gollum/Smeagol, who attempts to steal the one ring for himself.

Many fans love the film, but that doesn't mean it is entirely bereft of any errors. Here are some issues with The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

The Problems with The Two Towers

Gandalf's reappearance is bizarre

Ian McKellen as he appears in The Two Towers (Image via Warner Bros.)

Towards the climax of The Fellowship of the Ring, Gandalf faces off against the malevolent Balrog. He uses his staff to stave off the evil creature, but the demon cracks his whip and drags the wizard down to the depths of Moria with him.

In the sequel, he is miraculously revived after defeating the monster on what appears to be an enormous mountain. As a result, Gandalf is injured and delirious floats beyond space and time, and changes his hair and garb from gray to white.

This explanation seems more like a deus ex machina for the characters in their time of need. By some divine power, Gandalf is revived and brought back to life until his task is done, which seems more like a last-minute writing detail that leaves several questions unanswered.

The Editing is Choppy

Aragorn as he appears in The Two Towers (Image via Warner Bros.)

Surprisingly enough, the film was nominated for Best Editing at the Oscars. However, to put it politely, the editing could have been better. After Gandalf returns and explains his resurrection, the scene is abruptly cut to the wizard galavanting on a white unicorn-looking creature.

Many scenes end without coming to a decent resolution. This might seem nitpicking, but good editing can separate a good film from a bad one. That's not to say that The Two Towers is a bad film. It could have used a keen eye in the editing booth before premiering in theaters.

Cliffhanger Troubles

The ride into Rohan (Image via Warner Bros.)

Many sequels will inevitably have these problems if it doesn't have a proper ending. However, it is to be noted that the film came out twenty years ago. That said, it's fair to say that most people have already seen it. The picture ends with Gollum plotting to steal the ring from Frodo and Sam by turning them over to the giant spider Shelob.

Cliffhangers aren't inherently undesirable, but it's hard to look at the film alone without comparing it to the other installments. It's not the beginning or end of the series, giving the film a middle child-type vibe.

Overall, the film is not bad, but it remains less-than-stellar compared to the others in the trilogy.

