5 worst movies of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson according to Rotten Tomatoes

The Rock is one of the highest-paid actors in the world today. Indeed, the WWE legend has been way more successful than some others in the company who have ventured into acting, such as Hulk Hogan and Batista. While he has always been quite at home in front of the camera with his charisma and screen presence, achieving what he has in Hollywood is no mean feat.

The Rock has made many memorable movies over the years. From his entry into the Fast and Furious franchise in Fast Five to the laugh-out-loud Central Intelligence, he has given us plenty of fun moments. However, like every other actor, The Great One has also starred in plenty of duds. Apparently not all directors can smell what The Rock was cooking.

On that note, we take a look at five of the worst movies Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has ever been a part of.

Note: All ratings are drawn from Rotten Tomatoes

#5 On our list of The Rock's worst movies: Walking Tall

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Neal McDonough, and Johnny Knoxville, Walking Tall follows military officer Chris Vaughn (The Rock), who returns to his hometown to find that his friend Jay Hamilton (McDonough) runs a shady and corrupt casino. He tries to take him down, but without the police on his side, he has to go at it alone.

The premise sounds great, but audiences and critics were not too impressed with the execution. Johnson shone as the protagonist, but the rest of the movie was far from satisfactory, with RT giving it a 26% rating.

#4 Planet 51

Planet 51 is an animated film that ventures into space. The Rock stars as Capt. Charles "Chuck" Baker, who arrives on Planet 51 thinking he is the first living being to do so. However, he learns that little green people have beaten him to it, and live in complete fear of alien invasion.

The movie, however, fails to live up to its potential. It has a overexposed storyline, static characters and not-so-ideal humor. We are not surprised to see it receive a paltry 23% rating.

#3 Doom

Doom has a plot straight out of the popular video game. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Karl Urban, Rosamund Pike and Ben Daniels, the movie sees a team of space marines known as the Rapid Response Tactical Squad led by Sarge (The Rock) reach a science facility on Mars.

It is revealed that they have to face a murderer with alien DNA inside him, who has been on a rampage killing people. They have to be careful not to get infected and get turned into monsters.

While gamers liked this film, it did little for anyone else. The one-dimensional plot, coupled with its repetitiveness, means the film only received an 18% rating.

#2 Baywatch

Baywatch is all scenery and no substance. The Rock stars as Mitch Buchannon, who leads his team of lifeguards to save his bay after they are threatened by a notorious crime wave. Despite a cast featuring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra and Alexandra Daddario, the film is a pain to sit through.

Nowhere near the charm of the original despite being R-Rated, Baywatch struggles from minute one. The film falls flat on multiple fronts, making its 17% rating look generous.

#1 Tooth Fairy

Back when The Rock was feuding with John Cena, the latter made sure to mention this movie. Why wouldn't he, when it is the worst thing his rival has been a part of?

Tooth Fairy sees hockey player Derek Thompson (Dwayne Johnson) riding high until he ruins the dreams of a young fan. He is sentenced to some time as a tooth fairy, a role he is mortified by. However, with time, he slowly reunites with the dreams he himself gave up in his youth.

This is without a doubt the former WWE Champion's worst movie, as evidenced by its shoddy 17% rating. Tooth fairies are supposed to be nice, but despite Johnson's good performance, this one didn't work at all.

