“Is he threatening the girl?” Blueface calls out Chrisean Rock for allegedly leaving her baby with her best friend while she is out 

On December 3, American rapper Blueface took to his Instagram account, @bluefasebabyy to post a video story of him carrying his child. In the video, he can be heard saying:

"It's crazy my son ain't got no parent at 4 in the morning, nobody gon watch him, she got Marsh watching the baby at 4 in the morning, so she could what, get some d***."

Blueface, in the video, can be seen wearing a hoodie while the child in his arms is seen in a shirt and shorts. The rapper is then seen getting into a car, where he is heard telling Rock's friend, Marsh (also the one who was allegedly babysitting the child), that his current fiance, Jaidyn Alexis, would allegedly fight her. In the video, he is heard saying:

"Close the door Marsh you're gonna get your a** whipped as soon as you get there."

After this Instagram story went viral, Hollywood Unlocked reposted it, attracting comments from netizens expressing their views on the matter:

Netizens are not impressed with the way Blueface dealt with the situation

After the video went viral, many users called out the rapper's parenting skills. Some users said that although the rapper is wearing a hoodie, but the baby barely has got clothes on. Others also called out the rapper for posting the video because he's jealous of Chrisean Rock going out on a date and not because he's genuinely concerned about the child.

Among the users commenting on the incident, many also pointed out that the woman left to babysit was Chrisean's friend and that it was completely normal for her to leave her baby with a friend to go out for the night.