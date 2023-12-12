Is the Timothee Chalamet Vogue dance video real? Actor's wholesome reaction goes viral 

A video of a vogue dancer bearing a striking resemblance with Timothee Chalamet recently went viral on social media. However, the person in the video is not Chalamet, but ChaChou Miyake-Mugler, a ballroom dancer. The viral video was from the Black Ether Ball in Copenhagen hosted in late November.

Chalamet finally reacted to the clip in an interview with Heart Radio as he appeared on the show alongside Calah Lane, his co-star from Wonka. Interviewer Devin Griffin asked him if he saw the viral dancing video, adding:

“It looks like you voguing. I’ve got to be honest.”

While watching the said clip, Chalamet looked quite amused. He conveyed his exclamation with a series of “wow”s and called the performance “incredible”. Calah Lane also chimed in and agreed the dancer in question does resemble the actor because of their hairstyle and glasses.

Once they were done watching the video, Chalamet looked captivated by the moves. He told Devin Griffin:

“That’s crazy. He went off. Kudos. That was insane. If I did that, I would snap.”

Devin joked that at first, he didn't think the actor could dance like that as many across social media wondered if the dancer was Timothee Chalamet. The Call Me By Your Name star said he should claim the dancer as himself.

Netizens call Timothee Chalamet's reaction to the viral voguing video "wholesome"

The clip from Timothee Chalamet's interview on Heart Radio was reposted on X by Pop Crave. Social media users were quite amused as the actor reacted to the viral video which made almost everyone think it was him effortlessly moving like that. Several people mentioned the original dancer, ChaChou as well and wished for them to see Chalamet's reaction.

Internet reacts as Timothee Chalamet finally watches the viral voguing video of his lookalike. (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Vogue is a dance form that originated in the ballrooms of New York’s Harlem during the 1980s. Black and Latinx people from the queer community birthed the voguing and soon, vogue battles became a part of Harlem’s drag competitions.