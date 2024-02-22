 Is the Walmart Sista Doll real? Racist item resurfaces on TikTok, sparks outrage 

The Walmart Sista Doll recently reappeared on the internet. For those unfamiliar, pictures of the plus-size Black doll have been making rounds online since last year. Many found it controversial due to the stereotypical way in which it portrayed women of color. However, despite the toy looking very real, it is not. Walmart is not selling the toy in question.

Disclaimer: This article contains visuals that may be offensive to some. Discretion is advised.

TikTok user shulerking was one of the many who took to the video-sharing platform today to reveal that the Sista Doll had reemerged on the internet. In the video, one could see a plus-size Black woman doll. On the sides of the doll, viewers could see handcuffs, a watermelon, a trashcan, a toy scooter, and a friend chicken, among other items.

The wrapper of the toy also read that two of the items included with the doll were “stolen.”

Speaking about the Sista Doll, the TikTok user said in the video:

“There’s an over-represented minority in our [Black] community, and now people seek to exploit the over-represented minority. This is not who our sisters are. Statistically, Black women have been the most educated women in the country. Started more business than anybody else. But yet, and still, you find the worst of them and decide to exploit that idea, that thought. Somebody need to get their a*s whooped.”

The TikTok video also allegedly appeared on YouTube.

The Walmart Sista Doll reportedly originated from a meme page

Despite the packaging for the Sista Doll looking very authentic, this is far from the truth. The large retail chain is not selling any such doll. If one visits Walmart’s official website, the toy cannot be seen in the products they are selling.

Facebook user Teri Zee Clayton also took to the social networking site to seemingly confirm that the toy is not real. They revealed that the Sista Doll meme originated from the Tired Meme Clown X page, which reportedly makes “highly offensive, hate-filled memes.” While opining that the doll is “so wrong on every level,” Clayton added:

“The world does not need profiles or content like that.”

As the doll is not available on Walmart’s official website itself, it is safe to say that it is not real.

In October 2023, Facebook user Mikel Ruffinelli reportedly took to the website to opine that the doll was “racist, demeaning, insulting, and hateful.” She also opined that if one is creating SSBW (super-sized, big, beautiful woman) dolls, they must be “Classy, Sassy, Gorgeous, Voluptuous, annnnnd Glamorous (Alll that WE are)! no matter our Ethnic background!”

Many had then taken to the post's comments section to express disgust over the viral doll. A few comments read:

The Tired Meme Clown X page has amassed nearly 80K followers. The account’s bio reads, “NIMCel (Niche Internet Micro Celebrity) Home of Public Doman Theater Not Monetized.” The account has allegedly created extensive racist content and has also retweeted an AI image of a Black man in a cotton field.

