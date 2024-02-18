What did John Schneider say about Beyoncé releasing a country song? Dukes of Hazzard star met with backlash over alleged racist comment

Actor and musician John Schneider recently compared Beyoncé to a dog, indicating its territory. The comparison was made by the 63-year-old Dukes of Hazzard actor in an interview with conservative network One American News.

During the interview, Schneider was asked his thoughts on 'leftist' musicians who experiment in an array of genres, including Beyoncé. As per sources like Cover Media, Schneider was initially asked to comment about Beyoncé’s latest upcoming album. He was then asked by the host:

“The lefties in the entertainment industry just won't leave any area alone, right? They just have to seize control over every aspect, don't they?”

He replied:

“They've got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park. You know, every dog has to mark every tree, right? So that's what's going on here."

Meanwhile, once the clip of the interview was uploaded on X by @tariqnasheed, it went viral. After that, netizens took to the comment section of the post to criticize John Schneider for his comment.

Netizens react as John Schneider makes a derogatory comment about Beyoncé

Beyoncé was recently addressed as a dog marking its territory by John Schneider. In a recent interview with One America News Network, country artist and Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider made the odd analogy and blasted the recent country musicians for denying them access to their brand of country music.

The controversy surrounding the Oklahoma radio station and their decision to not play the Renaissance singer's new country song upon a fan's request was the subject of conversation.

Schneider, a vocal conservative media figure in recent years, answered a question posed by the show's host regarding how the "lefties" in the entertainment industry simply won't leave any space unattended and that they must "seize control" of every sector.

After drawing the bizarre parallel, he continued by pointing out that, typically, it's the other way around, with country musicians like Shania Twain attempting to crossover into other musical genres. As per Cover Media, he further added:

“I know a little something about country music."

Although Beyoncé is cited as an example, JS was talking more generally about pop stars entering the country music scene, and he doesn't seem to be too fond of the development.

Once the video of the interview, especially the particular clip, was uploaded on X by @tariqnasheed, it drew widespread criticism from internet users. They claimed that the comment was allegedly racist.

John Schneider is an actor, known for his role in The Dukes of Hazzard

Actor John Richard Schneider shot to fame in 1979 after landing the part of Bo Duke on CBS's The Dukes of Hazzard. The show ran from 1979 to 1985. As per IMDb, he pretended to be a real farm boy during his audition for the part. He claimed to be from Snellville, Georgia and had grown his beard only a week ago.

He also made a name for himself as a recording artist and merchandising face during the height of the success of the series. Afterward, he turned into a highly popular country music performer with several hit songs, such as Country Girls and I've Been Around Enough To Know.

Schneider has also made numerous appearances in films and television shows, including cameos on Hee Haw and the miniseries 10.5. In addition to making guest appearances on episodes like Diagnosis: Murder, Touched by an Angel, JAG, and Walker, Texas Ranger, he had a recurring role on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.