5 popular TV shows in which Bob Barker made an appearance

The legendary American television game show host Bob Barker passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023. He died at the age of 99, in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. Barker gained popularity after he began hosting the long-running TV game show, The Price Is Right. He was also well-known for hosting Truth or Consequences.

Bob Barker received a total of 19 Daytime Emmy Awards throughout his career as a host. Apart from being a host, he also made appearances in various TV shows including Tattletales, Match Game, and several others.

The Bold and the Beautiful, WWE Raw, and 3 more notable TV shows in which Bob Barker appeared

1) Tattletales

Tattletales was a popular American game show that ran on CBS' daytime network for a total of 10 years from 1974 to 1984. Goodson-Todman was the producer of the TV show, which was created by Ira Skutch. The hit show was directed by Paul Alter and Bert Convy served as the primary MC.

Barker was a semi-regular panelist on Tattletales from 1975 to 1976. He made several appearances on the show along with his beloved wife of 36 years, Dorothy Joe Gideon.

2) The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful is a classic American TV soap opera that premiered on March 23, 1987, exclusively on the CBS Network. Lee Phillip Bell and William J. Bell served as creators of the show, while Bradley Bell and Michael Minnis were the writers.

Bob Barker made an intriguing cameo appearance on the show in 2014 and took fans by surprise. He recreated the iconic scene from his 1996 film Happy Gilmore as he punched Wyatt Spencer (played by Darin Brooks) in the face.

The show starred a cast of well-known actors, including John McCook, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, and Katherine Kelly Lang, among others. The Bold and the Beautiful has received a total of 77 Daytime Emmy Awards.

3) Match Game

Match Game is a well-known TV panel game show that made its debut in 1962 on the NBC Network. Over the last six decades, the show was revived multiple times due to its immense popularity among viewers. The show featured contestants attempting to answer fill-in-the-blank questions, which were given by a number of celebrity panelists.

Barker served as a semi-regular panelist on Match Game from 1973 to 1980. He replaced Richard Dawson on the TV show during the very first week of the latter's permanent absence from Match Game.

4) WWE Raw

WWE Raw, also popularly known as Raw, is a professional wrestling TV show that made its debut on January 11, 1993. The show is still running and new episodes air every Monday, exclusively on the USA Network. Vince McMahon served as the creator of the highly popular wrestling show.

On September 7, 2009, the beloved host Bob Barker made an appearance on WWE Raw as a guest host in Rosemont, Illinois. He appeared in a special episode titled, The Price is Raw.

5) The Nanny

The Nanny is a highly acclaimed American sitcom that premiered on November 3, 1993, exclusively on the CBS Network. Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson were the creators of the TV show. It ran for a total of seven years and concluded in 1999. The show won an Emmy Award and starred Fran Drescher, Daniel Davis, Charles Shaughnessy, Nicholle Tom, and others.

Bob Barker made a guest appearance in the television sitcom in 1995 and played himself.

Bob Barker also appeared in several other well-known TV shows and talk shows, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Dinah!, Crook & Chase, The Arsenio Hall Show, Donny & Marie, Larry King Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and several others.