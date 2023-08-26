Bob Barker net worth: Fortune explored as iconic The Price is Right host dies aged 99

The Price Is Right host Bob Barker passed away on August 26, 2023, at the age of 99. He breathed his last at his residence in Los Angeles and died from natural causes. His publicist Roger Neal shared a statement with USA Today and confirmed the news about Barker's death.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us," Neal said.

Barker hosted numerous game shows throughout his career and his net worth amounted to $70 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He made a name for himself in the industry and in 1999, he won a Daytime Emmy Award for lifetime achievement.

Bob Barker began hosting The Price Is Right in 1972

Bob Barker (Image via JB Lacroix/Getty Images)

The late star hosted a wide variety of shows since 1950 and as per Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth amounted to $70 million. He debuted as a host in the entertainment industry in 1956 with the show Truth or Consequences. He continued as a host until 1975 and the show ended in 1988.

He rose to fans in 1972 after he began hosting The Price Is Right and reportedly earned around $10 million per year for the same. The show premiered on CBS and Syndicated and he continued as its host till June 2007.

Although he frequently appeared on television, he also made a name for himself in the radio industry. He worked with radio stations including KTTS-FM, WPBR, and KNX (AM).

Bob Barker was also featured in several films and TV shows. He made a cameo appearance in the sports comedy film Happy Gilmore in 1996. The film starred Adam Sandler in the lead role. Apart from this, he was also seen in TV shows including The Nanny, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Arsenio Hall Show, and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Barker also hosted popular shows like WWE Raw and The Huckabee Show.

He was honored with 18 Daytime Emmy Awards in his career and was also inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2004. He was also named as TV's Most Durable Performer twice by the Guinness World Records.

He also published an autobiography titled Priceless Memories in 2009.

He was involved in some activism work and donated $5 million and a helicopter to the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society in 2010. He was also involved with PETA and contributed to building their headquarters in Los Angeles. He paid $2.5 million for the building, which is now named the Bob Barker Building.

Barker's health over the years

Barker battled with several health issues since the beginning of his career. He was hospitalized in 1999 as he had a blocked left carotid artery. He managed to recover in a month but had a stroke in May 2002. This was followed by prostate surgery and his skin cancer diagnosis in 2005.

He also suffered a few injuries over the years. He fell on a sidewalk in 2015 and bruised his forehead and knee. Police officials passing by saw him and called for help. He then had an accident in his house in 2017 and injured his head. He had to be hospitalized for the same.