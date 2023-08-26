Jonathan Cheban net worth: FoodGod's fortune explored as he files $20 million lawsuit over sauce bottle fiasco

Reality TV star Jonathan Cheban recently filed a lawsuit against a sauce company called San-J. This happens after he hurt his hand while opening a bottle that broke into pieces. Cheban's appearances in reality shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Celebrity Big Brother have contributed to his net worth, which is said to be $9 million, as stated by CelebrityNetWorth.

The lawsuit claims compensation of $20 million for Cheban's hand injury. Cheban has been undergoing many problems after the injury, as the lawsuit states that his work was affected. It says that he could not use the hand for sharing social media posts, advertisements, and sponsorship of food items.

The court documents revealed that Cheban purchased a sauce bottle in October 2020. He put the bottle inside the fridge and used it to prepare dinner. But while taking out the bottle, it suddenly broke in his hand, and a large shard injured it.

The photos featuring Cheban's injuries were also added to the documents. He stated that he had to get stitched for the injury and was already feeling much pain. The injury happened near the wrist, as per the lawsuit. It further stated that the bottle seal was not open when Cheban took it for use.

Jonathan Cheban has earned a lot from his career on television and his companies

Jonathan Cheban's appearances in reality shows have contributed a lot to his net worth (Image via Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Jonathan Cheban has appeared on various reality TV shows. He has also been a successful businessman. The 49-year-old's net worth is stated to be $9 million, as mentioned by CelebrityNetWorth.

He has reportedly rented an apartment in the Los Angeles West Hollywood neighborhood. He has also launched a few companies contributing equally to his income.

The first company that he launched was Kritik, a clothing company. The company was established in 2008, and the clothing was featured at the boutique of Lisa Kline. Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, and Devon Aoki were a few celebrities who attended the event.

Jonathan Cheban then launched a new company called Glam Screen in 2014. The company's collection has a lineup of choices for smartphone screen covers. The products for smartphones were priced at $24, and for tablets, the price was $34. Cheban's next venture was TheDishh the same year, a website emphasizing entertainment and lifestyle-related content.

He has also opened a few food chains over the years. This includes a restaurant called Sushi Mikasa and a burger chain called Burger Bandit. He later launched a similar company called Sushi Couture in 2014.

Cheban has participated in various reality TV shows, which are also the sources of his income. He portrayed Phil Cohen in the thriller film By Any Means, released in 2017. He also played a recurring role in Gemma Collins: Diva Forever, a part of the Gemma Collins: Diva franchise.

Jonathan Cheban participated in the 17th season of Celebrity Big Brother, which premiered in 2017. He remained in the show for a long time until he quit voluntarily. The same year, he was featured in seven dating reality series, Celebs Go Dating episodes. The Only Way Is Essex and The Spin Crowd are also included in his filmography.