Danny Trejo net worth: Desperado star's dwindling fortune explored as he celebrates 55 years of sobriety

Actor Danny Trejo has been sober for quite some time now and he celebrated the same on his Instagram page on August 24, 2023. Trejo, who has been featured in a number of films like From Dusk Till Dawn celebrated being sober for 55 years. The 79-year-old actor's net worth is reportedly $500,000 according to Celebrity NetWorth.

Trejo took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of himself where he was smiling at the camera to commemorate being sober for 55 years.

"I'm 55 years clean and sober today by the grace of God! I've done this one day at a time, and for anyone out there struggling you can too!" Trejo captioned the post.

Netizens praised Trejo for his efforts over the years and a few others called him one of the best actors.

Danny Trejo has earned a lot of wealth from his career as an actor

Danny Trejo has been active in the entertainment industry since the 80s. He has portrayed different roles in films and television series which have been praised by the public. Trejo's successful career has contributed to his wealth over the years and his net worth is $500,000, as stated by CelebrityNetWorth.

Trejo has purchased different properties in Los Angeles over the years. One of them also cost $130,000 which was brought in 1999. It is worth noting that one of Trejo's relatives is currently a resident of this house.

Danny later started working as an entrepreneur. He has been the owner of three restaurants – Trejo's Tacos, Trejo's Cantina, and Trejo's Coffee & Donuts. Executive chef Mason Royal is currently operating all three of them.

Danny was initially hired as an extra in several films and his first major role was in the action thriller film, Runaway Train. He frequently appeared in more films and was paid certain amounts for his minor roles.

Starting from 1990, he was cast in bigger projects that made him a popular face among the public. Six Days, Seven Nights, Inferno, and Point Blank are a few films where he was featured. Commercials for various brands, including Miller Lite, Dodge, and Sling TV are also included in his filmography.

The Young and the Restless and Sons of Anarchy are the TV shows where he has worked in his career. Battle for Terra, The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, and The Book of Life are a few projects where he worked as a voice actor.

It is worth noting that Danny Trejo filed for bankruptcy in February 2023 as he had reportedly accumulated an IRS debt of around $3 million. The debt was related to mistaken deductions.

According to Bloomberg Law News, earlier in August 2023, Danny told a bankruptcy court that he needed to sell one of his two houses in Los Angeles to pay the debt. He reportedly blamed the current writer and actors strike in Hollywood for the wage losses.

Danny Trejo battled with addiction since his childhood

Danny Trejo was a victim of abuse when he was a kid and began selling drugs when he was 10 and was arrested for the same. He also developed an addiction to cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

He was sent to prison numerous times but his arrival at the San Quentin State Prison helped him to overcome his addiction towards heroin. Following his release from prison in 1969, he started getting involved in construction work and other activities related to gardening and sales.