Why is Kevin Hart in a wheelchair? Injuries explored as race with former NFL star backfires

Kevin Hart recently met with an accident due to which he has been using a wheelchair. The accident happened while he was racing with a former NFL player, Stevan Ridley. Hart shared a video through Instagram on August 24, 2023, explaining his injuries in detail.

The race with Ridley was an attempt to defeat him, but the entire thing backfired, and Hart was injured in the abdomen and other parts of the body. The caption of the video stated:

"44 and sitting my a*s down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f*ck am I doing???? I blew my sh*t….I'm done. FML."

Kevin Hart explains his injuries and the reasons behind it

Kevin Hart's latest Instagram video featured him speaking about a recent accident that left him with injuries. He started by saying he is in a wheelchair because he tried to do "young stuff," which led to negative results. He explained that he and Stevan Ridley planned to find who was faster, and Kevin was confident about himself.

"Stevan said, 'Kevin, ain't no way you're gonna beat me.' Stevan is an ex-NFL running back [who] played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy."

He added that his walking abilities have been affected temporarily, and his age was why he was injured. He told everyone to respect his age or "age will make you respect it."

"I was just forced to respect it. This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out. And I don't want you to be alarmed, but I'm in a wheelchair."

Hart then showed his injuries, which were mostly in the lower abdomen and hip abductors. He said that he "tore them" and cannot walk. He even told his followers that he would be in a wheelchair for a few more weeks until his full recovery.

Kevin Hart had another accident in 2019 where he was severely injured

Kevin Hart met with an accident in September 2019 after his car turned off the road in California. His friend Jared Black was driving the car, and it crashed into a wooden fence, as reported by People magazine.

The driver and Hart were injured, and another passenger and Black's fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, managed to escape without injuries. The entire vehicle was destroyed. According to authorities, Black was not under the influence of alcohol.

Hart had to undergo surgery due to the accident and was discharged from the hospital ten days later. While he was hospitalized, Kevin's wife, Eniko Parrish, spoke to the reporters, revealing that he was fine and awake.

Kevin will be seen next in the film Lift. The heist thriller film will be released theatrically in 2024. Comedy films Borderlands and Back on the Strip are also included in his upcoming projects.