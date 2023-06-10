Why is Alec Baldwin using a crutch? Hip replacement surgery explored

Alec Baldwin seems to be recovering from his recent hip replacement surgery. Baldwin was recently spotted walking on the streets of New York City with the help of a forearm crutch. The 65-year-old has portrayed Alan Hunley in two films of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Although Baldwin was walking with the help of a cane, it did not seem to affect him much. He was seen in a casual outfit with a charcoal button-up shirt.

A majority of the buttons were undone, which revealed his black T-shirt underneath. He had his left sleeve unbuttoned to adjust the crutch's arm cuff. The outfit also included black trousers and shiny black leather penny loafers.

Alec Baldwin spoke about his recovery from his hip replacement surgery

Alec Baldwin addressed his hip replacement surgery in a video shared through Instagram on June 4, 2023. He said that the surgery was done in May 2023 and that in 2018, he underwent surgery on his left hip.

He added that the pain is not felt at one point, but that he always believes that only pain can end the pain. He further stated that the surgery had to be done two years ago when he was limping. He continued and said:

"So to limp around with this condition for two years was tough, but I didn't have the time to do it work wise or schedule wise. I didn't have 4-6 weeks to limit myself that way."

Alec stated that his body was affected because of glucose problems and that he also failed his blood sugar test. He mentioned the pain he was suffering from, but the painkillers reduced it, and there was a point where he tried to avoid taking medicines.

The actor's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, also gave an update on his hip replacement through Instagram, where she posted a selfie of her husband lying in the hospital bed. She thanked the medical experts for their support throughout the entire journey and wrote that she didn't want her husband to suffer any more pain.

Alec Baldwin reaches a settlement with the family of Halyna Hutchins

Halyna Hutchins is the cinematographer who was shot dead on the set of the film Rust while Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun as he was preparing for a scene.

A judge approved the settlement Baldwin reached with Halyna's son earlier this month. The settlement took place in October of last year as per an agreement, and Haylna's husband Matthew confirmed it.

Although filming was supposed to continue in January this year, it was postponed after Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter. Despite all these issues, filming resumed in April this year, and Baldwin finished filming for his scenes the same month.

Rust is directed by Joel Souza, and apart from Baldwin, the cast members also include Patrick Scott McDermott, Travis Fimmel, Frances Fisher, Josh Hopkins, and Devon Werkheiser.

Poll : 0 votes