Who is Bob Barker? All about the legendary game show host as he passes away at 99

Bob Barker, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning American television game show host died on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the age of 99. He died of natural causes at his home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. The news of his death was shared by his long-time publicist Roger Neal, as per CBS News.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us," Neal said.

Barker was best known for hosting the popular CBS game show The Price Is Right from 1972 to 2007. Barker's charisma and intriguing sense of humor made the show the longest-running daytime game show in the history of North American television.

Bob Barker hosted the iconic game show The Price Is Right

Expand Tweet

Born on December 12, 1923, in Darrington, Washington, in the United States, Bob Barker was originally named Robert William Barker. His parents' names were Matilda Valandra and Byron John Barker and he spent most of his youth at the Rosebud Indian Reservation in Mission, South Dakota.

He got married to Dorothy Jo Gideon in 1945 after he met her at an Ella Fitzgerald concert at the age of 15. The couple was married for 36 years before Ella passed away at age 57 in 1981, due to lung cancer.

Barker stepped into the world of entertainment as he worked at KTTS-FM Radio in Springfield. Soon, he began his very own radio show called The Bob Barker Show, which ran for a total of six years. However, he rose to fame after he became the host of one of the biggest television game shows, The Price Is Right. Before he began working on the show, he hosted another long-running TV show titled Truth or Consequences.

He replaced Jack Bailey as the host of the show on December 31, 1956, and remained the host until 1975. In 2007, he decided to retire as a television host after spending over 50 years in the world of American television.

Expand Tweet

Besides, The Price Is Right and Truth or Consequences, Barker was also a part of several other noteworthy TV shows, including Happy Gilmore, The Nanny, Tattletales, Match Game, Pillsbury Bake-Off, Bonanza, The Bold and the Beautiful, WWE Raw, SpongeBob SquarePants, and several others.

He also made appearances in a wide array of notable talk shows, such as Dinah!, The Arsenio Hall Show, Crook & Chase, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, Donny & Marie, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Larry King Live, Late Show with David Letterman, The Wayne Brady Show, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and more.

He was honored with a Daytime Emmy Award for lifetime achievement in 1999 and also won 19 Daytime Emmy Awards throughout his career.

Expand Tweet

Apart from being a host, Bob Barker was also a prominent advocate for animal rights rights. He supported several well-known animal rights groups, including the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society and the United Activists for Animal Rights, among others.