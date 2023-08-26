Who was Bob Barker married to? All about his wife as iconic Price is Right host dies aged 99

Bob Barker, the retired television show host passed away at the age of 99. The Price is Right star died in his home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles on August 26, Saturday, as per ABC News. Roger Neal, his long-time publicist broke the news to USA Today in a statement and said:

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us. He had a wonderful life."

The TV personality was married to Dorothy Joe Gideon for 36 years before she died of lung cancer in 1981. The couple had been together ever since they first met at a concert in Missouri.

As per People, Barker started dating an animal rights activist named Nancy Burnet in 1983, two years after his wife's death, and the couple had been together ever since.

Bob Barker and Dorothy Jo Gideon met at a Ella Fitzgerald concert

Dorothy Jo Gideon was born in Springfield, Missouri on February 24, 1924. She began working in show business with commercial jingles. The Price is Right host and his wife appeared in 20 episodes of Tattletales, a 1970s show.

Jo Gideon was also an animal activist and had often inspired her husband Bob to help animals. Barker told Good Morning America in an interview:

"She was ahead of her time. She really was. She stopped wearing fur coats before anyone was stopping."

Dorothy Jo Gideon and her husband Bob Barker were together for 36 years after they got married on January 12, 1945. They tied the knot when the game show host was on leave from the military, where he trained as a fighter pilot.

As per People, the two met at an Ella Fitzgerald concert when Barker was only 15 years old. He got married when he was 21 and called Gideon the love of his life during a 2007 interview with Esquire.

"I was married at twenty-one; Dorothy Jo was twenty. She was with me all the time until she died. For some men, maybe a second or third marriage would work out fine. In my case, I had my marriage and she was the love of my life," he said.

It was in 1981 that Bob's wife was diagnosed with lung cancer, as per The Sun. She passed away only six months after her diagnosis, in Los Angeles, California on October 19. The Truth or Consequences host was seen visiting her grave with a bouquet of daisies in 2017, which marked her 36th death anniversary.

In remembrance of his mother and wife, Barker founded the DJ & T Foundation in 1995. The organization helped neuter and spay animals.

Bob and Dorothy did not have any kids together and the television personality told Esquire in 2007 that he did not have any regrets about the same.

The beloved game show host, Bob Barker died of natural causes on August 26. Several fans took to social media to mourn his loss after the news came to light.

His family and girlfriend Nancy Burnet are yet to share details about his funeral arrangements.