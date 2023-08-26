"There was much to love": When Bob Barker recalled his time on Price is Right

Bob Barker, the longtime host of television’s The Price is Right, tragically passed away on August 26, 2023. The television personality was 99 years old at the time of his death, and his death was confirmed by his publicist, Roger Neal.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us."

According to Bob Barker's long-term publicist, the show host passed away at his home. He was only a few months away from turning one hundred.

The long and winding career of Barker took him to many places, but none was perhaps as special as his hosting duty in The Price is Right. He started hosting the show in 1972 and continued till his retirement in 2007, making him one of the most celebrated game show hosts of all time.

Born on December 12, 1923, Bob Barker has not been around in the limelight a lot recently, but his love for Price is Right was quite visible when he stepped out to give an interview ahead of the show's 50th season in 2021. Bob was 97 at the time. Speaking about his fondness for the show, he said:

"I’m often asked what I loved most about my years with [The Price Is Right], and the first thing that pops to mind is … the money, of course!"

After joking about this, he expanded:

"There was much to love. I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years. Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets."

The former Price is Right! host then went on to shower praises on the show.

Bob Barker shared how "so many things have happened in his personal life" while hosting The Price is Right!

It is only natural to feel a sense of belonging when someone has worked for that long on any job, even a game show. Bob Barker spent 35 years of his life on The Price is Right! and was rightfully recognized for the same.

Anyhow, in the aforementioned interview, he expressed how big a part this was in his life. He said:

"There’s so many things that have happened in my personal life while I’ve been on this show....My son Connor is 16 now, and I’ve watched him grow up. In a lot of ways, I feel like I’ve been here my whole life."

He continued talking about the 50th season of the show, saying:

"First, I want to say congratulations and thank you to all the wonderful people responsible, past and present, on the 50th season of The Price is Right,...The show has the most enthusiastic and fun audience that one could ever ask for. They truly were and are the heart and soul of the show."

As news of news of Barker's death went public, many tributes poured in, especially from fans of The Price is Right!. In addition, many prominent celebrities also paid their gratitude to the television veteran.