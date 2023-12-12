"Is this a warning?": Theories spark online as Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny goes missing from prison

The Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, has reportedly gone missing and the news of the same has left netizens concerned and worried. According to CNN, Alexei Navalny's lawyers said on Monday that they haven't been able to establish contact with him for nearly a week. The publication added that the Russian opposition leader was believed to be held in a penal colony around 150 miles away from the Russian capital.

Alexei Navalny's allies claim that many were prepared for his transfer to a harsher-regime prison after this sentence. However, his spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, claimed that the lawyer tried to establish contact through in-prison video call service. Yarmysh added that he was told that Navalny is no longer on the prison's inmate list.

Kira Yarmysh took to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, December 11, 2023, to speak about Navalny. He said that the 47-year-old leader was suffering serious health issues, and was not present at any of the penal colonies.

“On Friday and throughout today, neither IK-6 nor IK-7 responded to them. Navalny had been missing for six days. Navalny was last imprisoned in the IK-6 penal colony east of Moscow,” the spokesperson added.

As mentioned earlier, Alexei Navalny was jailed 150 miles east of Moscow, for 19 years after he was found guilty for creating an extremist community. He was also found to be financing illegal terrorist activities. This 19-year-long prison sentence came right after he was found guilty of several other fraud crimes, for which he had already been sentenced to 11 and a half years.

As the news of his reported disappearance spread on social media, netizens began talking about several theories about the jailed leader going missing. With many concerned about his health, others have commented on their theories of Putin being behind the disappearance due to the forthcoming elections. Some even wondered if it was a warning for those standing against Putin.

Netizens concerned as Russian opposition leader reportedly missing from prison (Image via @nexta_tv/ X)

Social media users left shocked and concerned as news about Alexei Navalny going missing went viral

The lawyers publicly announced that despite several attempts to connect with Navalny, there is no update on his appearance. Since the news went viral, social media users have been alarmed about the same.

An X user, @nexta_tv posted about the same, people began wondering where the opposition leader was and many said that they hoped he was alive.

While netizens are discussing their thoughts and theories, several supporters of the jailed leader are now out on the streets demanding Alexei Navalny’s release.

Many are also protesting about his going missing and asking the authorities for answers. The White House has also expressed its concern about the reports of Navalny’s disappearance.