"Isn't that basically a superhero movie?"- Memes flood Twitter as Martin Scorsese announces plans for a Jesus movie

After the conclusion of Cannes 2023, where Martin Scorsese's long-awaited Killers of the Flower Moon made its debut, the veteran director reportedly took a tour of Italy and met with Pope Francis. Scorsese, who has previously added religious themes to some of his works like Silence and The Last Temptation of Christ, announced that he will soon be making a film about Jesus Christ.

The director reportedly decided this after meeting with the Pope, who appealed to artists regarding this. Scorsese said he was answering to the Pope in the only way he knew.

He said during a conference at the Vatican:

“I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus. And I’m about to start making it."

While some fans are excited about the project as they know that Scorsese is a master of the medium, no matter what genre he takes up, this has not stopped netizens from taking a dig at the subject with many memes flooding social media. Several fans took to the comments section of Discussing Film's post about the news to share their thoughts about it.

A reaction to Scorsece's upcoming project about Jesus (Image via Twitter)

Memes flood Twitter as Martin Scorsese announces film about Jesus

While Martin Scorsese is a director who rarely faces criticism, his work has often been a source of memes and some harmless fun. Robert De Niro's botched de-aging in The Irishman continues to be the subject of memes even today.

Netizens have now taken to social media to share memes about Martin Scorsese's new project after he shed light on his conversation with the Pope and his decision to make a film about Jesus.

Fans react to Scorsece's upcoming project about Jesus (Image via Twitter)

Of course, it is too early to get more details about this new project, but given that Martin Scorsese himself confirmed it, it may as well be the next big project from the director. Fans now await more details about the new film.

Meanwhile, Killers of the Flower Moon will release on October 6, 2023.

