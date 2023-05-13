On May 11, 2023, P1Harmony's Keeho went online for his fan communication platform, Fromm, to talk to his fans. Among the several topics he addressed, what caught fans' attention was his comment about unemployed people. The idol spoke about the types of dreams that working people have, but he also discussed the types of dreams that unemployed people's parents have.

Given that it's quite a controversial topic, people on the internet were quite displeased to hear the same. Many felt that the idol was mocking unemployed people and degrading them. When a fan expressed their disappointment in reply to Keeho in the forum, Fromm, the idol, soon apologized for his actions and stated that he shouldn't have said what he said.

dorothy ♡’s keeho @kyosheep i know y’all wasn’t getting on him cause he asked what ur parents do if ur unemployed?? is that not a normal question? i know y’all wasn’t getting on him cause he asked what ur parents do if ur unemployed?? is that not a normal question?

Fans defend P1Harmony's Keeho following the criticism he gained for his comment on unemployed people

As P1Harmony's Keeho came online to chat with his fans on the forum, Fromm, it started off well. Fans felt that the idol was freely expressing his thoughts about the things he sees around him, and they were only happy to hear the same. While initially, people agreed with what Keeho was saying, as the topic started addressing unemployed people, the problem started.

Here's what Keeho's message stated:

Sometimes I think a lot about the lives of people who walk on the street while I'm riding in the car. I wonder what kind of life they are living. When I see students, I wonder if they're having fun at school or wheter school was hard for them today. I wonder what they're majoring in. It's fun to imagine them living a life that I can't ever experience or understand.

He then begins to talk about employees and the kinds of jobs and dreams they have:

When I see employees, I wonder what dreams they had and whether they're happy with their jobs right now. If they're happy, that's really geat.

Here's what P1Harmony's Keeho received much criticism and backslash for:

When I see unemployed people, I often wonder about what kind of work their parents do. kekeke.

While many felt that it was a little disrespectful to the unemployed community, fans soon came to defend the idol. Many fans felt that Keeho's statement made sense and wasn't too far off the mark. Fans believed that the idol's position was understandable given that he was attempting to address the advantage that some people enjoy in not having to work for a living but still leading fulfilling lives.

🩵 sugie ◜𖥦◝ ） @gyarushota the difference is that keeho is actually doing something with his life and you all are still unemployed and living at your parents house fighting on the internet that’s the thing! bc employed ppl with lives don’t act like this!! it’s simple really the difference is that keeho is actually doing something with his life and you all are still unemployed and living at your parents house fighting on the internet that’s the thing! bc employed ppl with lives don’t act like this!! it’s simple really

dreamie pcd @MINIJIUNG ik keeho rolled his eyes as he wrote that apology cus how is it his fault UR unemployed don’t be mad at him for asking a question ik keeho rolled his eyes as he wrote that apology cus how is it his fault UR unemployed don’t be mad at him for asking a question

dorothy ♡’s keeho @kyosheep even breathing takes money… he talked about employed people, students, AND unemployed people… what u mad cause u don’t have a job or something??? even breathing takes money… he talked about employed people, students, AND unemployed people… what u mad cause u don’t have a job or something???

RAY 🗑️ @kees3ob You guys I don’t know why I need to bring this up again but there is absolutely nothing wrong with what keeho said about unemployed people and he didn’t need to apologize! It was misunderstood and most people understood what he was saying so stfu…. You guys I don’t know why I need to bring this up again but there is absolutely nothing wrong with what keeho said about unemployed people and he didn’t need to apologize! It was misunderstood and most people understood what he was saying so stfu….

🗯️ ( ꩜ ᯅ ꩜) @KYOFRONT 🫵🏾 뽀송이🫧 @BBOSONGEEEEE 현재 논란중인 피원하모니 기호 발언 현재 논란중인 피원하모니 기호 발언 https://t.co/1BkBXU04J8 even without context there’s nothing wrong with what keeho said like if youre mad you’re probably one of those unemployed no life ambition leeching off of parents person he was talkin bout and offended that u got called out🫵🏾 twitter.com/bbosongeeeee/s… even without context there’s nothing wrong with what keeho said like if youre mad you’re probably one of those unemployed no life ambition leeching off of parents person he was talkin bout and offended that u got called out 😂😂😭🫵🏾 twitter.com/bbosongeeeee/s…

cristi⁷ 🦋⭐️ D-4 @yminworld y’all are mad because keeho is asking what ppl who are unemployed do… like mf THATS SUCH A VALID QUESTION BECAUSE WHAT IS UR PARENT DOING THAT YOU HAVE THE PRIVILEGE OF NOT HAVING A JOB? y’all are mad because keeho is asking what ppl who are unemployed do… like mf THATS SUCH A VALID QUESTION BECAUSE WHAT IS UR PARENT DOING THAT YOU HAVE THE PRIVILEGE OF NOT HAVING A JOB?

keeho loves you! @LOVEBOT4KYO lengthy post, but i’m so fed up of people purposefully misunderstanding keeho. especially kfans. he should NOT have to apologize for saying things that aren’t even worth being upset over. i won’t qrt the koreaboo article, but seriously, keeho did nothing wrong in the first place. lengthy post, but i’m so fed up of people purposefully misunderstanding keeho. especially kfans. he should NOT have to apologize for saying things that aren’t even worth being upset over. i won’t qrt the koreaboo article, but seriously, keeho did nothing wrong in the first place.

However, since the response in the Fromm chat became quite cold to P1Harmony's Keeho, he felt that it was necessary to apologize for his words in case they hurt anyone.

I didn't mean to say what I said earlier in a negative way, but it seems like it was misunderstood...I'm sorry...I'll be more careful not make P1eces upset...

While the idol continued to receive hate for his words directed towards unemployed people, fans felt Keeho wasn't in the wrong and also believed that he wasn't required to apologize since his words were not too far from the truth.

Poll : 0 votes