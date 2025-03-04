“It wasn't even as bad as people are saying” — Internet reacts after Doja Cat responds to criticism over her James Bond tribute at the 2025 Oscars

Doja Cat recently addressed criticism she received over her James Bond tribute at the 97th Academy Awards. The singer, who performed a rendition of Shirley Bassey's Diamonds Are Forever, took to her Instagram on Monday, March 03, 2025, to reflect on the evening.

She began by thanking the Academy Awards and Vanity Fair for the opportunity, along with a shoutout to actress Sarah Paulson and the animated film Flow. She continued:

"I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as f**k for me. I know a lot of people didn’t like it but a lot of people did and I feel good that I pushed myself."

The 29-year-old musician noted that it was a "classic" song, and despite putting in a lot of work, "nerves" got the best of her, and she "hit some flats."

Doja Cat's post (Image via Instagram/ @dojacat)

As Doja Cat's response went viral, internet users were quick to react. One wrote:

"It wasn't even as bad as people are saying! she did so good!"

Expand Tweet

Many agreed with Doja, noting that pushing comfort zones was how people grew.

"Yes! Normalize letting people get better, damn," one noted.

"everything she said was right. she was flat at times but overall did great ! huge milestone for her congrats," another added.

"ove her confidence! It’s awesome that she pushed herself out of her comfort zone, even if some didn’t vibe with it," a fan wrote.

Others praised Doja Cat's performance.

"girl we absolutely loved it. doja ate DOWN," one commented.

"Us Doja fans are sooooo proud of her," another asserted.

"I thought her performance was really good," a user added.

"I can’t wait to do something like that again"- Doja Cat about her James Bond tribute performance

Continuing to address Sunday's performance in her Instagram post, Doja Cat explained that she took it as a learning experience, adding:

"I can’t wait to do something like that again. What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing."

The James Bond tribute came just after giving out the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award, which was won by The Substance.

Halle Berry, who starred in 2002's Die Another Day with Pierce Brosnan in the lead, introduced the medley, talking about the franchise. She praised producers Barbara Broccoli (Albert "Cubby" Broccoli's daughter) and Michael G. Wilson (Cubby's step-son), stating:

"They don't just produce Bond movies, they were the heart and soul of the franchise for decades," before adding, "Every generation does have their Bond, you know? The world revolves — it evolves, and so does he. But that signature mix of danger, style, and intrigue...well, that's timeless."

Expand Tweet

The medley kicked off with a dance number by The Substance actress Margaret Qualley to the James Band theme song.

The dance number transitioned into the next phase with Lisa of Blackpink, descending onto the stage from above. She sang a rendition of Live and Let Die, the title track from the 1973 film of the same name starring Roger Moore as the British spy. The rock band Wings (a.k.a. Paul McCartney and Wings) recorded the original song.

Then came Doja Cat performing John Barry's Diamonds Are Forever theme from the Sean Connery-led 1971 film. The medley ended with British singer-songwriter Raye's version of Skyfall, originally recorded by Adele for the 2012 film starring Daniel Craig as Agent 007.

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, last month, Wilson and Broccoli handed the reins of the franchise over to the Amazon MGM studio. While they still remain co-owners, they would step back from producing future films. The said studio would gain creative control over the James Bond franchise.

There have been no updates about a new James Bond film at this writing.

