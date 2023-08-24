"The shaman told me I would see things more clearly": When Halle Berry opened up about her life-changing experience in India

Halle Berry is one of the most renowned Hollywood stars of the last couple of decades. The X-Men star has acted in films from a variety of genres and has an extensive number of projects in her long and illustrious career. She's also won an Academy Award for Best Actress. However, acting was only one side of the talented actress as she soon ventured into directing as well. She delivered her directorial debut with the Netflix drama Bruised.

Over this long-drawn career, Halle Berry went through many ups and downs and her desire for life often changed as well. However, it was not until this one particular experience in India that she got the point of view that she lives by today. Speaking to AARP in 2022, Halle Berry opened up about this experience and said that she had a "huge life-changing moment in 2017 in India. She was a part of a four-hour-long group meditation with a shaman on the beach.

"I saw his aura, and the shaman told me I would see things more clearly going forward and would need to react and act. And he was right. When I got back to L.A., one of the first things I did was fire my agent, who kept pitching me the same things, over and over. But now I saw it differently," Berry said.

The revelation and the change led Halle Berry down the path that ultimately landed her the Netflix project, which also marked the next phase of her career. She also expanded on this issue in the interview.

"I started to take control of my life in a different way": Halle Berry on how her life changed after a particular experience

Halle Berry felt quite strongly about her trip to India, which also introduced her to this aforementioned shaman, giving her a fresh perspective. In the same interview with AARP, the Catwoman star also shared how during different times of her life, she wanted different things and ended up not achieving the absolutes that she wanted.

However, this trip led her down a path that would ultimately give her the chance to be what she wanted to be.

"I said, “No. I don’t belong here anymore.” The very first project my new agent gave me was Bruised. And this project, in turn, on so many levels, changed my life. It empowered me. Sometimes we know something or see something or feel something, and we talk ourselves out of it. I no longer do that. There are also a ton of personal things that I suddenly saw clearly and thought, Nope!" She said.

The actress continued:

"That’s how I live today. All the goodness I have in my life now is because of that moment in India, because I started to take control of my life in a different way."

Bruised did not become a ground-breaking success, but it was praised for many things, including Berry's performance and direction. It opened the door for Berry to venture further into the world of direction and production, which she will definitely continue in the future.

As of now, there are two upcoming projects featuring the 57-year-old actress, The Mothership, which is set to release in 2023, and Our Man from Jersey, which is still in the early stages of filming.