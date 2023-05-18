HYBE, the multinational entertainment company behind the supergroup BTS, has taken a new initiative to educate their trainees about cultural diversity and social topics. Shin Seong-jeong, the head of HYBE’s Training & Development department, recently shared that the company plans to include cultural diversity in its trainee curriculum.

The main philosophy behind this latest vision is to encourage their trainees and artists to understand the global phenomenon through first-hand experiences. According to Jeong, this is necessary because,

"Idols meet fans from various cultural backgrounds, they have a large influence."

Considering K-pop is spreading rapidly and has fans in every corner of the world, it is beneficial for artists to better understand thier fans and communicate with their audience accurately.

The agency is aiming to prioritize educating its artists with social topics to empower them with knowledge and skills that can help them make informed decisions and co-operate with those of different cultural background.

Further, the company will be introducing various programs including environmental issues, gender issues, multiculturalism, and self-directed learning for their artists. This will allow the trainees and artists to respect other diversities and help them understand the world comprehensively. Explaining the reason behind the new move, Jeong said,

"It is important for [trainees/artists] to understand each other’s cultures as there are people from various cultural backgrounds in one group. It also meaningful that now they are learning how to communicate and to understand one another’s differences regardless of one’s nationality or province."

HYBE is recognizing the importance of cultural exchange among its own artists, especially since the million dollar company hosts mutiple artists and groups. While BTS comprises all Korean members, groups such as ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, and LE SSERAFIM, among others, have members from different ethnicities and regions.

Fortunately, HYBE's latest approach will help the artists not only craft their skills as an idol, but also transform them into responsible, aware, and well-rounded idols. With K-pop groups and idols interacting with global fans through live sessions, social media, tours, fansigns, and events, fans believe other K-pop agencies should also implement a program for their artists.

Formely known as BIGHIT Entertainment, HYBE Labels came into existence in 2005, and, at present, operates a record label, talent agency, music production company, event management, and music publishing house.

The company frequently comes up with new plans and methods for the improvement of the idols and their relationship with their audience. Recently, the company introduced MIDNATT, a new virtual K-pop artist that uses AI for a remarkable human experience.

