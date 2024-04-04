"It was so laughable": Fast & Furious star Ludacris responds to Katt Williams' Club Shay Shay interview

Ludacris has recently responded to the comments made by Katt Williams on Club Shay Shay on January 3, 2024. The rapper appeared for an interview on The Breakfast Club on Monday, April 1, and while he was questioned about Katt's words, he replied:

"Charlemagne, it was so laughable when he said that.... I couldn't believe that he was saying you know what I mean? I took it as a laughable because he's a comedian."

Williams claimed in the interview that the singer was involved with a "secretive organization" so that he could establish himself in the film industry. Ludacris addressed it by saying that he does not know anything about whether Williams was approached for the role.

Furthermore, Katt's statement regarding the film casting in the interview mentioned:

"It had to be one or the other of us, and the decisions had to be made."

Katt Williams used a few words for Ludacris' wife on Club Shay Shay

Back in January of this year, Katt Williams was in the headlines when he made a few claims related to Ludacris on Club Shay Shay. Williams initially stated that the Fast X star was involved with a secret organization and the duo were "invited to an Illuminati thing."

As mentioned earlier, the comedian said that he or Ludacris were supposed to be cast in 2 Fast 2 Furious. Williams explained the same by saying:

"One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn't do the sideburn thing no more with the points. And the next person, they said, was going to get $200 million because they were going to pay him 10 million a movie to do 20 movies."

While he said that he was not disappointed after losing the role, the Rebound star mentioned that the role went to a person whose wife had a "light-skinned ugly face." Apart from Ludacris, Williams targeted many other personalities in the conversation, including Ice Cube and Diddy.

The Max Payne star responded to Katt's comments in a freestyle, which started with the following lyrics:

"I bring my watch collection on my jet, let me take my time/ Like fine wine I'm aging like Benjamin/ Top five, I'm worth mentioning."

On January 5, 2024, the artist also posted the video to Instagram. The comments section was flooded with multiple responses, and one of them wrote that Christopher did not deny anything said by Katt in the interview. Another person stated that rap was the best way to "answer Fast and Furiously."

Also known as Christopher Brian Bridges, Ludacris started portraying Tej Parker in the second film of the franchise, 2 Fast 2 Furious, released back in 2003.

Ludacris will next appear in Fast & Furious 11, which will mark the final entry in the franchise. A release date has been set for April 4 next year, and further details related to the storyline and other returning characters are yet to be confirmed.

Katt Williams also replied to Ludacris with a freestyle of his own

A week after Ludacris' rap video went viral, Katt Williams appeared in an episode of the Collect Call Podcast. As a response to the 46-year-old's lyrics, Williams said:

"I'm coming for your number one spot, one of us a killer and the other one is not/ One of us the realest and the other one a fraud."

While the duo's beef details started trending at one point, other personalities reacted to Katt's comments. It included Kevin Hart after Katt said that he was initially approached for the films done by Hart so far. Hart posted a tweet featuring the trailer for his film Lift, and a portion of his caption read:

"There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says, 'They Really Love You' …. I now know she's talking about "Katt." Mark yo calendars world!!!! This one is Special!!!!"

Although Ludacris has made a seemingly funny reaction to the comments of Katt Williams, the latter has not shared any response until now.

On the other hand, Shannon Sharpe reportedly accumulated a lot of profit when Williams appeared on Club Shay Shay. While appearing on Nightcap, Williams claimed that he earned three times what he was being paid.

"I just got the check. So whatever you think I made, 3x it. So if you think I made $500,000, 3x it. If you think I made a million, 3x it. If you think I made $2 million, 3x it."

Katt Williams is known for appearing on shows like Comedy Central Roast and Nick Cannon Presents: Short Circuitz.