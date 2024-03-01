"IT SAYS JACK DANIELS RIGHT THERE": Netizen confusing Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD with Coke Zero can sparks hilarious reactions

The Coca-Cola Company launched a new mixed cocktail named Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola RTD last year. The drink blended the whiskey with the flavor of the cold drink and a separate variant with zero sugar was also launched simultaneously, as per the soft drink company's official website.

Although the drink was released a year ago, it recently led to a lineup of reactions on X (formerly Twitter) after a user @notsolittyditty shared a post related to it.

Expand Tweet

The person posted a photo of the RTD being taken out from a fridge, writing that he initially believed it to be Coke Zero. The user later realized that it was something else after "taking a gulp" of the drink.

While the post went viral, netizens posted their reactions with one of them saying that the can had the words Jack Daniels written on top. The picture also shows that the words Tennessee Whiskey were featured below, adding that it was mixed with the cold drink.

A reaction to the viral post (Image via X/longliveskelly)

Netizens react after viral post shows social media user getting confused between Jack Daniel's Coca-Cola RTD and Coke Zero

The user who shared the photo of Jack Daniel's Coca-Cola RTD has currently set the account to private. Although the posts are no longer accessible, social media platforms have been flooded with funny reactions after the picture started trending everywhere.

Netizens specifically pointed out that the can had Jack Daniel's written on it and the user still got it confused with Coke Zero:

Netizens react to the confusion (Images via X/ilovearsnal and the_alisa_renee)

Netizens react to the confusion (Images via X/midosommar and yascaoimhin)

Netizens react to the confusion (Images via X/JoeyBigBelly and pierrottrap)

Netizens react to the confusion (Images via X/sorryitsmaximus and hamboneltd)

The developers of the RTD drink made certain changes to the external appearance of the can's Zero Sugar version earlier this month. According to Packaging Scotland, a bright red collar has been added to the Zero Sugar variant and no changes were made to the normal version.

Associate director at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners GB, Elaine Mager, said that customers won't get confused due to the changes made to the can's appearance. She further stated:

"Given that two-thirds of what we sell in the GB from a soft drinks perspective is now low or no sugar, we know it makes sense to offer the same choice within our alcohol ready-to-drink portfolio."

The cocktail's launch was confirmed back in 2022 by the creator of Jack Daniel's, Brown-Forman Corporation. The company collaborated with Coca-Cola in 2021 and the RTD managed to accumulate profits worth £21 million.