Popular playwright and director Adam Brace passed away on April 29 at the age of 43. Brace died as a result of a short illness and further details about the same are awaited until the autopsy findings. Adam was an associate director at the Soho Theatre, and they also shared a statement on Facebook, expressing grief over Adam's demise.

The theatre described Brace as the best director, co-creator, dramaturg, script editor, and writer. Calling him a talented individual, they added:

"With enormous range and variety, his work won many accolades and awards, though he was fiercely proud of all of his shows and the artists he worked with. He loved working with them, and everyone loved working with him."

The Ambassadors Theatre also paid tribute to Brace on Facebook by posting a picture and writing:

"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Adam Brace, director of our recent production One Woman Show. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Brace's frequent collaborator, Alex Edelman, also posted a tweet, describing Brace as one of his closest friends. He added that he is not prepared for the magnitude of the loss but he can already feel it.

Adam Brace gained recognition for his close relationship with Soho Theatre over the years

Adam Brace never revealed anything about his educational background or childhood over the years. But he became popular in recent years for his plays and was known for his work on Stovepipe, which premiered at the HighTide festival and was later shown at the National Theatre.

Stovepipe also received a decent response from all the publications and was included in the list of Top Twenty Plays of the Decade by The Times.

He was also a director of various plays like One Woman Show and worked with various other theatre stars like Ahir Shah, Ruby Wax, Jessie Cave, and more. He was also known for his work in plays like They Drink it in the Congo and A Real Humane Person Who Cares And All That.

Brace was supposed to make his Broadway debut with Just For Us. Written by his longtime collaborator and friend, Alex Edelman, the show was helmed by Brace. Just For Us will open on Broadway on June 26, 2023, and continue until August 19, 2023. The preview performances are scheduled to begin at the Hudson Theater on June 22, 2023.

Netizens pay tribute to Adam Brace on Twitter

Adam Brace gained recognition over the years for his flawless work in theatre, and Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

David Eldridge 💙 @deldridgewriter Just don't know what to say about Adam Brace. Everyone, I mean everyone, liked him and admired him. RIP. Just don't know what to say about Adam Brace. Everyone, I mean everyone, liked him and admired him. RIP.

Daniel J. Willis @mrdanieljwillis Soho Theatre @sohotheatre



sohotheatre.com/news/adam-brac… It is with deep sadness that we share the following statement about our much-loved friend and colleague, Adam Brace It is with deep sadness that we share the following statement about our much-loved friend and colleague, Adam Bracesohotheatre.com/news/adam-brac… https://t.co/Ww7Dh5y9YK Really sad news. Adam Brace directed some of the best comedy shows I’ve ever seen. If I saw his name on the poster I knew I was in for something special. RIP. twitter.com/sohotheatre/st… Really sad news. Adam Brace directed some of the best comedy shows I’ve ever seen. If I saw his name on the poster I knew I was in for something special. RIP. twitter.com/sohotheatre/st…

Matt Green @mattgreencomedy I didn’t know Adam Brace, but he worked on some excellent shows and the outpouring of love and grief from his friends and colleagues tells its own story. 43 is no age, and alongside the recent loss of Gareth Richards the comedy community has really been through it recently. RIP. I didn’t know Adam Brace, but he worked on some excellent shows and the outpouring of love and grief from his friends and colleagues tells its own story. 43 is no age, and alongside the recent loss of Gareth Richards the comedy community has really been through it recently. RIP.

Cara Horgan @cara_horgan RIP Adam Brace RIP Adam Brace 💔

Nick Hennegan @NickHennegan @sohotheatre Such sad news. Love and thoughts to all his friends and family. @sohotheatre Such sad news. Love and thoughts to all his friends and family.

Adam Kay @amateuradam @sohotheatre Such awful, shocking news. A brilliant and lovely man. Sending love and strength to all his friends and family. @sohotheatre Such awful, shocking news. A brilliant and lovely man. Sending love and strength to all his friends and family.

Owen Calvert-Lyons @Owencl @sohotheatre Such sad news. I saw Adam’s play Stovepipe when I first moved to London, and found it so exciting. We met again during his time in Southampton, he was such a kind and thoughtful artist. @sohotheatre Such sad news. I saw Adam’s play Stovepipe when I first moved to London, and found it so exciting. We met again during his time in Southampton, he was such a kind and thoughtful artist.

Jan Ravens @thatjanravens

Condolences to his loved ones. @sohotheatre This is the saddest news. A warm, thoughtful, incredibly generous man. A peerless talent in writing, developing and directing new shows.Condolences to his loved ones. @sohotheatre This is the saddest news. A warm, thoughtful, incredibly generous man. A peerless talent in writing, developing and directing new shows.Condolences to his loved ones.

ajhlovestheatre @alunjohnhood @sohotheatre Very sad to read this. Thinking of his family and colleagues. I can still vividly remember his play They Drink It In The Congo at the Almeida…such a talent. @sohotheatre Very sad to read this. Thinking of his family and colleagues. I can still vividly remember his play They Drink It In The Congo at the Almeida…such a talent.

Alex Bertulis-Fernandes @alexbertanades @sohotheatre Really sad to hear this. Adam's feedback was always invaluable and he was so generous with his time. I will miss seeing him at Soho Theatre, it won't be the same without him. Sending my love and condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. @sohotheatre Really sad to hear this. Adam's feedback was always invaluable and he was so generous with his time. I will miss seeing him at Soho Theatre, it won't be the same without him. Sending my love and condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

Brace is survived by his partner Becca, his mom and stepdad, Nikki and Nigel, and his brothers Tim and Alex.

Poll : 0 votes