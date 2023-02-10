"Like losing a family member": Burt Bacharach and Dionne Warwick relationship explored as pop legend dies aged 94

American singer Dionne Warwick paid a heartfelt tribute to late composer and frequent collaborator Burt Bacharach, after he passed away on February 8, aged 94.

In a statement issued to The Los Angeles on February 9, the 82-year-old star shared condolences to the latter's family while remembering the times shared by the duo, stating:

“Burt’s transition is like losing a family member. These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner. On the lighter side, we laughed a lot and had our run-ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family-like roots were the most important part of our relationship."

Warwick and Bacharach's collaborations have been the most celebrated partnerships in the music industry. Throughout Warwick's singing career, Burt Bacharach and his co-writer Hal David penned several songs for her, including hits like Walk On By, I Say A Little Prayer, I’ll Never Fall In Love Again, Anyone Who Had A Heart, This Guy’s In Love With You, and Message To Michael.

Burt Bacharach and Dionne Warwick's friendship explored

The celebrated duo first crossed each other's paths in 1961, when Warwick was working with her aunt Cissy Houston and Dee Dee Warwick.

In his 2013 memoir Anyone Who Had a Heart, Bacharach described the first time he saw Dionne, stating that she had a "special kind of grace and elegance that made her stand out," writing:

“There was just something in the way she carried herself that caught my eye. To me, Dionne looked like she could be a star.”

In August 1962, Warwick recorded her initial solos alongside Bacharach and lyricist Hal David, which also included Don’t Make Me Over.

Speaking about her creative partnership with Burt Bacharach in a 2022 interview with Vulture, Warwick recalled how Burt approached her first for a professional partnership, putting down the condition that it should not interfere with her education.

“Burt, Hal, and I grew into what came to be known throughout the industry as the triangle marriage that worked. We each felt that we had something to offer and made it all work together. But musically, of course, Burt’s musicianship is — I don’t think anybody can surpass it."

As per Variety, the group delivered 33 hits between 1962 and 1971, seven of which were featured on the Top 10 Billboard charts. In 1985, Warwick and Bacharach had their last collaboration, titled That’s What Friends Are For, while they continued performing together in the years to come.

However, the duo had a falling out in 1970s when Warwick sued Burt Bacharach over their contract, which the duo eventually settled at the end of the decade.

