The Weeknd partners with Binance for the first crypto-powered world tour

Ahead of his world tour, The Weeknd has collaborated with Binance to create the first international tour powered by cryptocurrencies. Binance, which is the largest crypto exchange by training volumes, is the official sponsor of the singer's After Hours tour in the US. It is also the first global concert tour to integrate Web 3.0 technology aimed at enhancing the fan experience.

Binance @binance



Here are some of the things you can expect from our partnership @Binance x @TheWeekndHere are some of the things you can expect from our partnership @Binance x @TheWeekndHere are some of the things you can expect from our partnership 👇

In a statement, The Weeknd said,

"Binance is all about the community, about people, about inclusion. I was impressed by their focus on users and innovative edge. It made perfect sense to work together and I can't wait for fans to experience crypto within a creative avenue while supporting a good cause. There are so many possibilities with crypto and I think this is just the beginning."

Binance co-founder Yi He, in a statement, said,

"We are excited to be an exclusive crypto partner of The Weeknd's tour, giving fans and people the ability to interact with crypto in a new avenue. Crypto is community-centric and we believe this partnership embodies that, including empowering local artists and giving back, through a mainstream platform."

Story continues below ad

The Weeknd and Binance to donate $2 million to XO humanitarian Fund

The Earned It singer and Binance will donate $2 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund to mark the start of the tour. Earlier this year, the artist established the XO Humanitarian Fund to support the World Food Programme's vital emergency operations in hunger-stricken places around the world.

Binance has also collaborated with the creative business incubator HXOUSE to produce an exclusive NFT line and co-branded tour gear for the tour. Five percent of the proceeds from the exclusive NFT sales will also be donated to the XO Humanitarian Fund.

Story continues below ad

The Weeknd's After Hours til Dawn tour to begin on July 8, 2022

Earlier this year, the Blinding Lights singer revealed the dates for his After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour 2022. The tour will kick off in his hometown of Toronto on July 8, followed by stops in North America over the month of July and Los Angeles on September 2, after which it will move overseas. The tour will be in support of his recent albums Dawn FM and After Hours.

Story continues below ad

Doja Cat was earlier going to support the artist on the US and Canada tour dates. However, she pulled out of the concert as she had to undergo tonsil surgery. It has not been revealed who will replace Doja Cat now.

Earlier this year, The Weeknd won a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his feature on Kanye West's song Hurricane. However, the artist did not attend the award show and decided to boycott them as his hit album After Hours and song Blinding Lights were snubbed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far