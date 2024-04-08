'It looked like Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s proposal': Gemma Collins opens up about engagement and planning 3 weddings

Reality TV personality Gemma Collins recently announced her engagement to long-term partner Rami Hawash, revealing plans to host not just one but three extravagant weddings.

The proposal took place in February 2024 during their trip to Maldives, catching Gemma completely by surprise. Speaking about the moment to the Mirror, Gemma explained that they walked down to the beach, where hundreds of roses were on the sand, and Rami went on his knees. She shared:

"It was such a beautiful moment. He then walked me down to the beach, which they'd closed just for us, and there were hundreds of roses on the sand. It looked like Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's proposal."

Hinting at the wedding plans, Gemma Collins disclosed that the main one will be in the UK among the three weddings. She also revealed that before all the wedding fun, the couple will throw an engagement celebration party, which will have a Tuscan theme.

Gemma Collins shares her wedding plans with Rami Hawash

Gemma Collins, renowned for appearing on the TV show The Only Way Is Essex, recently shared the details of her engagement to her partner of 14 years, Rami Hawash, who proposed in February 2024.

The couple went to the Maldives earlier this year to celebrate Gemma's birthday, where Rami organized the most romantic proposal — lights set up reading "Will you marry me?" and rose flowers forming a heart. Speaking to Mirror from her Chelmsford home, she stated:

"It's official this time. He's finally put a ring on it. It was the best surprise when Rami proposed. I wasn't even wearing a bra. But I wouldn't change a thing."

Gemma said it happened when they had sushi dinner and Rami went to the bathroom. Later, he asked her to look over the beach, where he popped the question with House of Gucci playing on a screen.

Reality TV star Rami Hawash also shared how he managed to pull this off on an island with the help of the hotel's staff, as there were no cars. He added:

"There was a lot involved in the lead-up to the engagement, and it was a lot of pressure. We were on an island with no car, so the staff at our hotel helped pull it off. Gemma's favorite flowers are roses, so I organized a seaplane to fly lots of them in from Malé, the capital city."

Following her engagement, Gemma Collins is sparing no stone unturned in her quest to create the ultimate wedding experience. Talking in detail about the wedding plans, the Celebrity Big Brother star said:

"The main one will be somewhere fabulous in the UK, the second may be abroad, and the third will be the formal one for our closest friends and family."

She added:

"I would love something similar to Lady Gaga's lace in House Of Gucci. I might even go back to my roots and wear something really Essex-like and over the top. At the moment I'm thinking something Italian-themed, then a wow one with a huge train. I might even recreate Victoria Beckham's wedding moment with the tiara, I loved that."

The couple said they are not planning to marry until 2026, as Gemma's astrologer told her it's the luckiest year to marry.

However, they will still be thinking about weddings and children. Reportedly, the couple is planning to visit the fertility clinic to ensure there are no complications. As Gemma said:

"We're going to visit a fertility clinic soon to see if there's any complications and if I'm able to conceive. I'm nowhere near menopause yet, so that will hopefully take the pressure off as I was panicking a bit."

Lastly, Gemma Collins hints that their wedding ceremony and celebrations might be filmed and broadcast on television.