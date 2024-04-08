'I’ve been a little too busy to get out on the dating scene': Dustin Lynch gets candid about his love life at Country Music Television Awards

Singer Dustin Lynch revealed that he was too busy for the "dating scene" in an interview with Billboard at the 2024 Country Music Television Awards held in Austin, Texas, on April 7.

Currently touring for his sixth studio album, Killed The Cowboy, Lynch mentioned wrapping up the first week of the tour during the CMT Awards red carpet interview. On the red carpet of the CMT Awards, the singer opened up about his love life to reporter Tetris Kelly.

Lynch confessed that he has lately been too "busy" for the "dating scene," but he expects life to "settle down a bit" now. He stated:

"I think I’ve been a little too busy to get out on the dating scene the last couple of months, but hopefully life settles down a bit now."

Additionally, the singer mentioned that he's a bit of a "recluse" and dating has been "hard," as he does want to go out in town.

"It’s hard because the last thing I want to do is go out on the town when I get off the road. I’m a little bit of a recluse, so I don’t know, I’m probably going to run into a girl at the local tractor supplier or something!"

On being asked about his sixth studio album, Killed The Cowboy, Dustin Lynch said that he is "feeling inspired" to write songs again. He added:

"I try to write and record songs that I'm living at the time, so it's a fun journey- you know. The album came out in September and I feel like it's time to start writing again. I am feeling inspired, looking for love - that's always an inspiring spot to be in."

Dustin Lynch wrapped up the first week of his Killed The Cowboy US tour

On the CMT Awards red carpet, Dustin Lynch spoke about his sixth studio album, Killed The Cowboy, and its tour.

He stated:

"Yeah, just wrapped the first week and I guess we're celebrating at the CMT Awards tonight. It's great - couldn't have asked to do it with a better group of people. It's been wonderful man!"

Lynch further spoke about the "first few shows" and how it feels to get them "under the belt." He described getting the "butterflies" while making sure they don't "screw the words up too much." The singer also praised his team, saying he is proud of his team and their work this week.

When questioned about his journey in putting together the album, Lynch replied:

"I think there's a lot more comfort than when I started as far as it comes to making the record, but there's still a lot of discovery. It's still fresh and new as I try to write and record songs that I'm living at the time."

Regarding his nomination for the song, Thinking About You at the CMT Awards, Dustin Lynch expressed gratitude for the recognition. He mentioned that it was a great night "celebrating with friends."