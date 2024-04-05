Charli XCX announces new album and 2024 UK arena tour: Tracklist, presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Charli XCX 2024 UK Arena tour is scheduled to be held from November 27, 2024 to December 2, 2024. The tour will be in support of the singer's upcoming album Brat and will be the second leg of the tour to support said album, with a North and South America tour leg scheduled earlier in the year.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities including Manchester, Birmingham, London and Glasgow. The tour was announced by the singer via a post on her official Instagram page on April 3, 2024.

Presale for the tour will be available from April 10, 2024 at 10:00 am local time. The presale can be accessed by preordering the upcoming album from the singer's official website.

General tickets will be available from April 12, 2024 at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster or her official website. However, ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Charli XCX new album and UK tour dates

Charli XCX is set to release her sixth studio album, Brat, sometime in the coming months of 2024. Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with Vogue magazine, the singer elaborated on the intent and theme behind the album.

"This album is going to be confrontational... I’d like for us to question our expectations of pop culture—why are some things considered good and acceptable, and some things deemed bad? I’m interested in the narratives behind that and I want to provoke people. I’m not doing things to be nice."

The singer continued:

"Lyrically, this is quite a different record for me. I’ve written the songs almost in the way I would write texts to my friends or based on things I would say to them on FaceTime. We talk a lot about pop culture and music and it’s been really fun to gossip about the songs we go... It has fuelled this fun, gossipy narrative which permeates the album."

The tracklist for Brat is given below:

360

Club Classics

Sympathy Is A Knife

I Might Say Something Stupid

Talk Talk

Von Dutch

Everything Is Romantic

Rewind

So I

Girl, So Confusing

Apple

B2b

Mean Girls

I Think About It All The Time

365

Now the singer is set to embark on a tour to support her album alongside special guest singer and DJ Shygirl, who is best known for her debut studio album, Nymph, which peaked at number 34 on the UK album chart after its release.

The dates and venues for Charli XCX's UK Arena 2024 Tour are:

November 27, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live

November 28, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

November 29, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena

December 2, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

The dates and venues for Charli XCX's North America and South America tour are:

June 11, 2024 – Queens, New York at Knockdown Center

June 12, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Radius

June 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Shrine Expo Hall

June 19, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico at LooLoo Studio

June 22, 2024 – São Paulo, Brazil at Zig Club

Aside from her upcoming tour, Charli XCX also has a number of festival performances scheduled ahead of her tour dates, starting with a performance at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend on May 25, 2024 at Stockwood Park. The singer will feature in a lineup including Rag'n'Bone Man, Jack Saunders, and Cat Burns.

The singer will also perform at the Primavera Sound festival on June 1, 2024 at the Parc del Forum. The festival will also feature performers such as SZA, PJ Harvey and FKA twigs.

Charli XCX will also be starring in the upcoming film Faces of Death, which is being directed by Daniel Goldhaber and will also star Barbie Ferreira, Dacre Montgomery, Josie Totah, among others.