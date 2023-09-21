"Beautiful show" - Coco Gauff attends SZA's concert in Miami; shares highlights from the event

Coco Gauff recently attended a SOS Tour concert by the renowned American singer-songwriter, SZA, at the Kaseya Center in the vibrant city of Miami, Florida. Not only did she revel in the musical extravaganza, but she also shared several captivating moments from the event.

The SOS Tour marks SZA's second concert tour and her first venture into arenas. The highly anticipated tour is dedicated to promoting her latest studio album "SOS (2022)."

The show consists of an impressive set of over 30 songs, with the majority of them being from her latest album. While SZA immerses the audience in the essence of her current musical journey, she has also included some tracks from her debut studio album "Ctrl (2017)," adding a nostalgic touch to the performance.

To kick off the Miami concert, David Anthony Burke, better known as "d4vd," took the stage as the opening act.

Gauff took to social media to share numerous memorable moments from SZA's performance.

Screen grabs of Coco Gauff's Instagram stories

The 2023 US Open champion also shared highlights from d4vd's performance.

"Beautiful show," Gauff captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Gauff's Instagram stories

"She's the reason we fought so hard 50 years ago" - Billie Jean King revels in Coco Gauff's rise

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Billie Jean King recently said that the challenges she and her fellow female professionals endured half a century ago in the pursuit of equal pay were validated when Coco Gauff won the 2023 US Open.

This year's New York Major commemorated the 50th anniversary of the tournament's groundbreaking achievement of ensuring equal pay for both men and women. Back in 1973, King spearheaded the movement by rallying sponsors and urging the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to implement equal prize money at the Grand Slam.

In a recent interview, King praised Gauff's victory at Flushing Meadows, saying that the young athlete is a valuable asset to tennis.

"Coco winning was just fantastic. When I see her, she's the reason we fought so hard 50 years ago. Gauff going to be really fantastic for our sport," she told PEOPLE magazine.

King also praised Coco Gauff for her dedication to social justice advocacy. The 79-year-old added that the World No. 3 serves as a role model for the upcoming generation.

"I think she's such a force, because of her background and care for social justice. It comes from her grandmother [Yvonne Lee Odom]. Her grandmother was the first Black child to go to an all-white school in Delray," she added.

Billie Jean King is also hopeful that Gauff will ascend to the top of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings in the future.

"But I want her to be happy, number one. She's really exciting to watch and a great athlete," King expressed.