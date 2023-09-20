"The gasps are killing me" – Coco Gauff jokes about the crowd's reaction as she revisits her hilarious lucky shot against Karolina Muchova

Coco Gauff recently revisited one of her lucky shots against Karolina Muchova during her 2023 Cincinnati Open final, which drew a hilarious from the crowd.

Gauff enjoyed a spectacular North American hardcourt campaign. She won three titles – at the Citi Open, the Cincinnati Open and the US Open. In the Cincinnati Open final, she defeated Karolina Muchova in straight sets (6-3, 6-4).

One of the points during the match recently caught the American's attention.

At a deuce point on her serve, Coco Gauff hit a net cord smash winner, which gave her the advantage. The spectators were in disbelief when the lucky shot ended up well inside Karolina Muchova’s side of the court, and Gauff apologized to her opponent for the outcome.

The World No. 3 recently reacted to the video of the crowd hilariously gasping in unison after witnessing the net cord winner.

“This is old but the gasps are killing me,” Gauff wrote on her Instagram story, adding a laughing emoji.

Gauff on Instagram

"Coco Gauff was under so much pressure" – Serena Williams' ex-coach praises American for rising to the occasion at the US Open

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs has lauded Coco Gauff for successfully handling the pressure of expectations during her US Open title run.

Coco Gauff was one of the top favorites to win the New York Major, thanks to her two titles in the lead up to the event. Since the American had failed to cross the finish line during her previous Grand Slam attempts, many critics also cast doubt over her ability to win Grand Slams.

Rennae Stubbs recently noted that the pressure Gauff had to deal with was similar to what Serena Williams witnessed in her career.

"She was under so much pressure from the very beginning of this tournament, very much like Serena, in a little bit different ways everybody thinks Serena was supposed to win everything," she said in a recent episode of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

"But the fact that Coco had for the first-time real pressure on her shoulders to actually came out and won the tournament," she added.

Coco Gauff won four of her seven matches, including the final, in the deciding set. Stubbs suggested that the 19-year-old’s US Open campaign was far from perfect. She thus praised the champion for finding the solutions and eking out the wins, regardless. The Australian coach also appreciated the new addition of Andre Agassi’s ex-coach Brad Gilbert to Gauff’s team.

"She had some whoopsie-daisies every now and again in the matches but that's going to happen, that's just technique wise she's going to have those moments,” she said.

“The fact that I think Brad has helped her win ugly in some respects by getting a forehand into court and using her speed and her backhand is so good," she added.